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Malaysia expects AI to contribute 5 billion USD to GDP by 2030

AI has already demonstrated tangible economic value in Malaysia, with projections indicating it could add between 0.8 and 1.2 percentage points to the nation's GDP growth each year.

Buildings in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Illustrative phôt: AFP/VNA)
Buildings in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Illustrative phôt: AFP/VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Artificial intelligence (AI) is projected to contribute approximately 3.3–5 billion USD annually to Malaysia’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030, Minister of Digital Gobind Singh Deo said on May 5.

According to the minister, AI has already demonstrated tangible economic value in Malaysia, with projections indicating it could add between 0.8 and 1.2 percentage points to the nation's GDP growth each year.

Last year, the digital economy, increasingly powered by AI, contributed over 23% to Malaysia's GDP, amounting to more than 450 billion MYR (113.5 billion USD) in economic value.

These are not projections in isolation. They signal a structural shift where AI is no longer peripheral to the economy, but central to productivity, competitiveness and national growth, Gobind said.

He added that his ministry will soon launch the Government Innovation Initiative (GII), a platform that opens up real problem statements from the public sector for innovators, researchers and youth to develop solutions using emerging technologies, including AI./.

VNA
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