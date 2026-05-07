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Thailand pushes regional logistics development, airspace management modernisation

Thailand will speed up feasibility studies for the “land bridge” project linking the Gulf of Thailand with the Andaman sea through an integrated road, pipeline and rail network to shorten transit times and reduce logistics costs.

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand is accelerating efforts to develop logistics infrastructure and modernise airspace management as part of its strategy to become a leading regional hub for transport, trade and aviation connectivity.

Speaking at the Asia Pacific Rail 2026 in Bangkok on May 6, Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the country will speed up feasibility studies for the “land bridge” project linking the Gulf of Thailand with the Andaman sea through an integrated road, pipeline and rail network to shorten transit times and reduce logistics costs.

Phiphat said expanding cross-border rail connectivity is a crucial strategy for promoting regional integration and economic development in the Mekong – Lancang subregion and ASEAN. Thailand aims to become a regional transport hub through railway links with Malaysia and China via Laos.

The Thai Government also pledged to strengthen public-private partnerships in railway network development while prioritising clean energy and green innovation to build a sustainable and net-zero transport system for the region.

In aviation, Thailand’s Ministry of Transport has unveiled a seven-point policy framework to modernise airspace management and reduce operating costs for airlines.

Thai Deputy Minister of Transport Phattrapong Phattraprasit said after visiting Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (Aerothai) on May 6 that the agency will play a central role in the country’s airspace management transformation strategy.

Amid energy price volatility and rising geopolitical tensions, Aerothai has been instructed to cut air navigation service fees for domestic flights by 30%. Airlines will also receive extended credit terms in May and June to ease liquidity pressure.

Phattrapong said the new framework focuses on reducing operational costs, improving air traffic flow management, accelerating public investment disbursement and ensuring aviation safety.

Acting President of Aerothai Surachai Nuprom said current air traffic management methods have helped reduce fuel consumption by 20–30%, depending on weather conditions.

Two major projects expected to be completed in 2026 include the NAN-SAGAG air route connecting Thailand, Laos and China, and a direct-routing initiative for transit flights.

Thailand currently handles around 2,300 flights daily, with air traffic projected to continue rising this year./.

VNA
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