E-commerce giant Amazon cuts jobs in Singapore

Singapore (VNA) – E-commerce giant Amazon is cutting a number of jobs within its 2,500-strong workforce in Singapore as it shifts its focus from local grocery fulfilment to international product shipments.



A “small number of roles” will be affected, the company said in a note on its website on May 7, reported the Straits Times.



Amazon said affected employees will be redeployed to new roles within the firm wherever possible. Those unable to find a new role, or who choose not to pursue one, will be offered severance payment and career transition assistance.



The move marks a change in direction for Amazon.sg, which launched in 2019 to provide Singapore customers with a localised storefront offering local currency and payment options, Singapore-specific deals and Prime membership benefits.



Besides international products, Amazon.sg also offered locally sourced items through Amazon Fresh and grocery delivery partners.



But over time, the company said it found its customers placing greater value on access to a wide range of products from its international stores in the US, Japan and Germany./.

VNA