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Malaysia’s booming industries drive demand for skilled workers

Malaysia is facing a shortage of skilled domestic TVET talent, particularly in high-tech and emerging sectors. Employers are increasingly expecting graduates to possess hybrid skills that combine technical expertise, digital knowledge and soft skills such as communication and teamwork.

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Rapid growth in Malaysia’s semiconductor, high-tech and automation industries is driving strong demand for graduates of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes.

Sectors such as semiconductor manufacturing, electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy, logistics, construction and data centres are actively seeking skilled TVET talent to support rapid industrial expansion.

President of the Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Association Wong Siew Hai said the semiconductor industry in particular relies heavily on technician roles, including equipment technicians, maintenance specialists, process technicians, and assembly and testing technicians.

These positions are essential to ensuring high machine uptime, stable production output and consistent product quality. Demand is also rising for automation and robotics technicians as manufacturers adopt smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 systems.

Wong said TVET graduates are now a strategic pillar of the workforce supporting Malaysia’s ambition to shift from “made in Malaysia” to “made by Malaysia”, moving beyond manufacturing to becoming part of the innovation ecosystem.

He added that future TVET graduates will need stronger digital capabilities alongside traditional technical skills. Employers are seeking qualifications such as the Malaysian Vocational Certificate (SVM), Malaysian Skills Certificate (DKM), and certifications in electrical, electronics, mechatronics and automation fields.

In addition to technical expertise, employers also value safety awareness, discipline in cleanroom environments and compliance with standard operating procedures.

Meanwhile, President of SME Association of Malaysia Chin Chee Seong said small and medium-sized enterprises increasingly prefer workers who can contribute immediately with practical skills.

TVET graduates are often job-ready, require less training time and can directly support production operations. With rapid technological adoption and cost pressures, SMEs need versatile workers capable of troubleshooting, adapting quickly and delivering practical solutions on site.

Chin noted that sectors with the highest demand for TVET graduates include advanced manufacturing, precision engineering, EVs, oil and gas, renewable energy, information and communications technology, logistics and hospitality.

Key positions include automation technicians, welders, HVAC technicians, industrial machinery operators and maintenance specialists.

He also warned that Malaysia is facing a shortage of skilled domestic TVET talent, particularly in high-tech and emerging sectors. Employers are increasingly expecting graduates to possess hybrid skills that combine technical expertise, digital knowledge and soft skills such as communication and teamwork./.​

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