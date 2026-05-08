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Three deaths confirmed after volcanic eruption in Indonesia

Standing about 1,335 metres high, Mount Dukono is among Indonesia’s most active volcanoes.

Jakarta (VNA) – At least three hikers were reported dead following a powerful volcanic eruption in eastern Indonesia on May 8, according to North Halmahera Police Chief Erlichson Pasaribug.

The victims included two foreign nationals and one local resident from Ternate Island, while more than 10 others remain missing.

The eruption produced a massive ash column. Authorities noted that access to the area had already been prohibited since last month due to unusual volcanic activity.

Standing about 1,335 metres high, Mount Dukono is among Indonesia’s most active volcanoes. On April 7 alone, the volcano erupted four times, sending thick ash clouds hundreds of metres into the air and raising concerns over possible impacts on local residents’ health and daily life.

Search and rescue forces are continuing efforts to locate those still missing./.

VNA
#Indonesia #volcanic eruption #Mount Dukono Indonesia
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