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ASEAN enhances fight against cybercrime, online scams

In a statement issued by the ASEAN Chair on May 9, the regional bloc welcomed ongoing initiatives aimed at enhancing cross-border cooperation, building cybersecurity capacity, and improving protection and assistance for victims and survivors of online scams.

The opening ceremony of the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines, on May 8, 2026 (Photo: VNA)
The opening ceremony of the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines, on May 8, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is strengthening cooperation to combat cybercrime and online scams amid rising digital threats affecting the region.

In a statement issued by the ASEAN Chair on May 9, the regional bloc welcomed ongoing initiatives aimed at enhancing cross-border cooperation, building cybersecurity capacity, and improving protection and assistance for victims and survivors of online scams.

ASEAN leaders stressed the importance of a comprehensive and multi-sectoral approach to addressing cybercrime, including trafficking in persons.

They highlighted the implementation of the ASEAN Multi-Sectoral Work Plan Against Trafficking in Persons 2023–2028, along with its Monitoring, Evaluation, Reporting and Learning (MERL) Framework.

They also welcomed the endorsement of the ASEAN Cybersecurity Cooperation Strategy 2026–2030, alongside continued capacity-building efforts led by the ASEAN – Japan Cybersecurity Capacity Building Centre (AJCCBC) and the ASEAN – Singapore Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (ASCCE).

The member states noted progress in implementing the ASEAN Declaration on Combatting Cybercrime and Online Scams, as well as the operationalisation of the ASEAN Regional Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT), launched in Singapore in October 2024. The regional CERT is intended to strengthen cybersecurity response through faster information sharing and exchange of best practices among member states.

“This initiative is a significant step towards raising the regional cybersecurity posture through timely information sharing and the exchange of best practices among AMS,” the statement reads.

The bloc cited the development of the ASEAN Guide on Anti-Scam Policies and Best Practices, which provides practical guidance for governments, telecommunications regulators, and industry stakeholders in ASEAN to enhance anti-scam measures, improve coordination, and strengthen public resilience against online fraud.

ASEAN acknowledged the importance of its Norms Implementation Checklist in supporting voluntary and non-binding norms of responsible state behaviour in cyberspace, aligned with national priorities and international law.

The bloc also welcomed enhanced ASEAN Guidelines for Strengthening Resilience and Repair of Submarine Cables aimed at improving regional cooperation, and harmonisation and protection of critical digital infrastructure.

Looking ahead, ASEAN expressed support for the development of the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) Development Outlook Volume 2.0, which will assess the impact of digitalisation on society.

The regional leaders also emphasised the importance of advancing data-driven and evidence-based policymaking, decision-making, and programme planning, noting the evolving needs of the ASEAN Community.

They lauded the continued use of the ASCC Database for Monitoring and Evaluation (ADME) System as a vital platform for guiding ASCC initiatives.

They looked forward to the launch of ADME System 2.0, which will feature improved features and enhanced capabilities for systematic collection and use of sex-disaggregated data to strengthen the implementation, monitoring, evaluation, and communication of the ASCC Strategic Plan./.

VNA
#ASEAN #cybercrime #online scams #digital threats #ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community ASEAN
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