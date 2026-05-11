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Indonesia to become fourth-largest aviation market by 2030

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) forecasts that Indonesia will become the world’s fourth-largest aviation market by 2030.

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia is projected to become the world’s fourth-largest aviation market by 2030 amid continued strong growth in global air transport demand, according to its Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita.

Speaking at the recent signing ceremony of a joint declaration of intent for cooperation between the Indonesian National Planning Agency (Bappenas) and aircraft manufacturer Airbus in Jakarta, the minister said the outlook for the aircraft industry remains highly promising.

Meanwhile, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) forecasts that Indonesia will become the world’s fourth-largest aviation market by 2030.

He added that the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) estimates the number of domestic flights and passengers in Indonesia will increase sharply in the coming decades, potentially reaching approximately 7.4 million flights and nearly 690 million passengers by 2045.

Therefore, through the joint declaration of intent, the government aims to build strong collaboration that not only creates a strategic framework but also delivers tangible technology transfer and increases local content in the aircraft manufacturing industry, Kartasasmita said.

According to the minister, the cooperation agreement between Bappenas and Airbus is expected to help improve the quality of human resources in the aerospace technology sector while enhancing maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities, thereby strengthening Indonesia's role in the global aerospace supply chain.

Minister of National Development Planning and head of Bappenas Rachmat Pambudy emphasised that as an archipelagic nation, Indonesia relies heavily on air connectivity to support economic growth, equitable development and public mobility. He said technological innovation and aircraft operating efficiency are crucial to meeting these needs.

Pambudy added that cooperation should go beyond aircraft procurement and focus on human resources development and domestic industrial capacity expansion in order to position Indonesia as a regional aerospace hub./.

VNA
#Indonesia #aviation market #aircraft industry #IATA #ICAO #Indonesian National Planning Agency #Airbus Indonesia
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