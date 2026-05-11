Malaysia implements measures to stabilise fuel supply

​Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has affirmed that the country's fuel and diesel supply is now better organised and more stable following the government's proactive measures.

​The Malaysian government has ensured balanced fuel distribution nationwide and is prepared to import additional fuel if necessary to maintain stability.

According to Anwar, the supply shortage that occurred two months ago has been significantly alleviated thanks to measures to reduce petrol consumption and tighten controls to prevent diesel leakage and smuggling. These efforts have not only helped reduce actual fuel consumption but also protect the public from the impact of price increases, thereby easing financial pressure on the government amid constantly fluctuating global energy prices, he noted.

​Against the backdrop of conflicts in the Middle East affecting the global oil and gas market and driving up food and transportation costs, Malaysia and other ASEAN countries are actively promoting regional cooperation. This proactive approach includes encouraging countries with surplus supplies to prioritise support for neighbouring nations in order to strengthen shared energy security and protect the regional economy from international market shocks./.