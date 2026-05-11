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Thailand advances forward climate change law to tackle global warming

The Thai Department of Climate Change and Environment (DDCE) is expediting the Climate Change Act to comply with directives from the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment.

Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - The Thai Department of Climate Change and Environment (DDCE) is expediting the Climate Change Act to comply with directives from the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment.

On May 5, 2026, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin directed the prompt submission of the draft legislation to ensure timely enforcement. The Act aims to position Thailand as a regional leader in the low-carbon economy and strengthen public resilience to climate-related disasters.

In response, DDCE Director-General Dr. Phirun Saiyasitpanich and officials from the Office of the Council of State conducted the first reading of the draft Act. Sansern Kraichitti, Chairperson of the 7th Council of State Committee, presided over the electronic meeting.

The meeting reviewed the objectives and principles of the draft Act, which contains 205 sections in 14 chapters. The legislation establishes four main operational mechanisms:

First, the National Policy Committee will set national Net Zero greenhouse gas emission targets. Second, a climate risk management framework will support adaptation to environmental impacts at local and sectoral levels. Third, a greenhouse gas reduction mechanism will help meet international obligations and improve national trade competitiveness.

Finally, a financial mechanism through the Climate Fund will support investments in emission reductions and provide capital for the country’s transition to a low-carbon society and economy.

Officials stated that the law is designed to strengthen Thailand’s long-term climate governance and improve the nation’s capacity to address climate-related challenges./.

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