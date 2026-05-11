Malaysia considers proposal to end fuel subsidies for high-income groups

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has announced that the government is considering the best mechanism for the proposed revision of petrol subsidies for high-income earners.



The proposal was submitted nearly a month ago and has been under review by the relevant authorities for the past three weeks. However, he noted that no final decision has yet been made.



Nevertheless, PM Anwar Ibrahim affirmed that in principle, the government agrees on the need to review the subsidy mechanism and is working to finalise the proposal as soon as possible.



The move comes amid growing calls for Malaysia’s fuel subsidy policy to be adjusted to ensure that assistance is directed toward the appropriate beneficiaries.



Earlier, several opinions suggested that high-income groups should no longer be eligible for subsidies on RON95 petrol, with support instead redirected to middle- and lower-income groups that have been more heavily affected by rising living costs. The proposal is considered necessary in the current economic context, as it will help optimise national resources and strengthen resilience against global economic uncertainties./.

VNA