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Malaysia detects 556 fuel-related violations in two months

KPDN Enforcement Director Azman Adam said on May 10 that authorities had made 161 arrests, with the total value of seized goods estimated at 23.17 million MYR (5.9 million USD). Diesel-related offences accounted for the largest number of cases at 249, followed by petrol-related violations with 119 cases.

Malaysian Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Enforcement Director-General Datuk Azman Adam said 161 individuals had been arrested, while the total value of seizures was estimated at 23.17 million MYR (Photo: Bernama)
Malaysian Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Enforcement Director-General Datuk Azman Adam said 161 individuals had been arrested, while the total value of seizures was estimated at 23.17 million MYR (Photo: Bernama)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia’s Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) said it carried out 42,894 inspections under the Ops Tiris 4.0 operation from March 16 to May 9, uncovering 556 violations involving diesel, petrol, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

KPDN Enforcement Director-General Azman Adam said on May 10 that authorities had made 161 arrests, with the total value of seized goods estimated at 23.17 million MYR (5.9 million USD). Diesel-related offences accounted for the largest number of cases at 249, followed by petrol-related violations with 119 cases.

Azman said the ministry is strengthening cooperation with other ministries and law enforcement agencies to enhance intelligence sharing and improve efforts to combat fuel smuggling and leakage activities.

He noted that Ops Tiris 4.0 demonstrated effective coordination among enforcement agencies. KPDN oversees operations on land, while the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (APMM) monitor border and maritime areas.

Of the 556 detected cases, 242 were referred by other enforcement agencies. The General Operations Force (GOF) recorded the highest number with 132 cases, followed by the Marine Police Force (PPM) with 67 cases and PDRM with 33 cases.

Azman affirmed that the Malaysian Government will continue taking strict action against smuggling, misappropriation, and leakage of controlled goods, while calling on the public to report violations through the KITA GEMPUR initiative aimed at eliminating corruption and leakage of controlled goods./.

VNA
#Malaysia #fuel #violations #LPG Malaysia
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