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Thailand promotes “Isan” through French travel documentary

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Paris Office, in coordination with the Royal Thai Embassy in Paris and French partners, hosted the premiere of Destination Francophonie en Thaïlande: Isan Thailand by TV5 Monde in Paris.

At the premiere (Photo: PRD)
At the premiere (Photo: PRD)

Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - The Tourism Authority of Thailand is promoting its northeastern region to international audiences through a travel documentary produced in partnership with French media.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Paris Office, in coordination with the Royal Thai Embassy in Paris and French partners, hosted the premiere of Destination Francophonie en Thaïlande: Isan Thailand by TV5 Monde in Paris.

The project follows filming conducted in January 2026 across the Isan region, presenting Thai identity through cuisine, culture, and local lifestyles while connecting with the Francophone world, coinciding with the 170th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and France.

The documentary features travel routes across Nakhon Ratchasima, Roi Et, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Sakon Nakhon, and Chiang Khan in Loei province. It includes profiles of Francophones, such as chefs, designers, teachers, and local experts, who serve as cultural links between Thailand and France.

The programme began airing on April 29 on TV5 Monde, which reaches more than 450 million households in over 200 countries and attracts over 60 million viewers each week. The documentary is also available online at www.tv5mondeplus.com/df and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RfoBKr1RtJ4.

More than 80 guests attended the premiere, including Nikorndej Balankura, Thailand's ambassador-designate to France, as well as representatives from government agencies, tourism businesses, airlines, travel firms, media, and online creators. The event included a reception featuring Isan cuisine prepared by a Thai culinary school in Paris, with dishes such as som tam, grilled chicken, tom saep, and a menu titled “Miang 170,” representing ties between Thailand and France./.

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