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Singapore, Italy emphasise dialogue on Strait of Hormuz

Singaporean Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan said on May 12 that the full opening of the Strait of Hormuz is criticial to regional stability, global energy security, and international trade.

A cargo ship transits the Strait of Hormuz on April 8 (Photo: AA/VNA)
A cargo ship transits the Strait of Hormuz on April 8 (Photo: AA/VNA)

Singapore (VNA) – Against the backdrop of ongoing conflicts in the Middle East affecting international energy and maritime security, Singapore and Italy have both emphasised the role of dialogue and prudent measures in maintaining stability in the Strait of Hormuz.

Singaporean Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan said on May 12 that the full opening of the Strait of Hormuz is criticial to regional stability, global energy security, and international trade.

During a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Balakrishnan stressed that all countries must be guaranteed freedom of navigation under the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). He called for good-faith negotiations, while emphasising that Iran must continue to abide by the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and ensure that its nuclear programme remains peaceful.

​Meanwhile, from Rome, Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto clarified his country’s position regarding the current situation in the Middle East.

Crosetto said the Italian military is considering deploying naval vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, but affirmed that this is not yet an official combat mission. He stressed that any military operation by Italy requires three conditions, namely a stable ceasefire, a clear legal basis, and approval from the Italian Parliament.

​According to the minister, the current deployment of warships is primarily aimed at preparing for the flexible protection of maritime interests and maintaining regional stability./.

VNA
#Singapore #Strait of Hormuz #Italy #regional stability #global energy security #Middle East Singapore
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