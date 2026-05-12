Indonesia tightens control over vapes

Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia will step up its surveillance of vapes amid growing concerns over drug-laced e-cigarettes.



The National Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM) will soon take charge of monitoring the nationwide vape distribution. The watchdog has said it will partner with the National Narcotics Agency (BNN) as the latter unmasked the emergence of drug-laced liquid.

Indonesia, which has waged a war against narcotics, rolled out a health-related omnibus law in 2023, and its implementing regulation the following year.



BPOM chief Taruna Ikrar was quoted by local media as saying that based on those regulations, the agency can issue the technical rules, which specify what sort of vape is allowed and which is prohibited, laying grounds for any measures and sanctions.



BNN has recently floated a plan to entirely ban e-cigarettes in Indonesia. Just a few days ago, BNN head Suyudi Ario Seto told the press that the “only way to prevent liquid narcotics is to impose a total ban”.



It mainly found drug-laced liquid in illegal vapes, namely the e-cigarettes without the excise stamp. On these findings, Taruna agreed that illegal vapes must be strictly regulated, while discouraging a total ban.



A 2021 survey by the Indonesian Health Ministry and the World Health Organisation shows 11.9% among the Indonesian adult respondents had used a vape. The highest percentage of daily electronic cigarette smokers who had used for over 2 years was found among adults aged 25-44 (8.8%)./.