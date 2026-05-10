Indonesian Navy training ship begins goodwill visit to Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Indonesian Navy’s sail training ship KRI Bima Suci docked at Sai Gon – Hiep Phuoc Port in Ho Chi Minh City on May 10, beginning a four-day goodwill visit to the southern metropolis.

​The delegation, comprising 345 officers, sailors and cadets, is led by Captain Lt. Col. Sugeng Hariyanto.

Attending the welcome ceremony were Colonel Le Dinh Nghi, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Naval Region 2 Command of the Vietnam People’s Navy; representatives of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, the Vietnam Coast Guard Region 3 Command and the Ministry of National Defence’s Department of Foreign Relations; along with Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Adam Mulawarman Tugio.

Following the ceremony, the ship’s crew and band performed a marching display and drum-and-trumpet performance at Sai Gon – Hiep Phuoc Port.

​During their stay in Ho Chi Minh City, the commanding officers and crew members of KRI Bima Suci are scheduled to lay wreaths at the President Ho Chi Minh Statue, pay courtesy calls to leaders of the city and Military Region 7, and participate in cultural exchange and friendship activities with officers and soldiers of Naval Region 2 as well as local residents.

The visit is expected to help strengthen the Vietnam – Indonesia Strategic Partnership and promote cooperation between the two navies in maritime experience sharing, search and rescue operations, and peacekeeping operations. It also contributes to enhancing cultural exchanges, mutual understanding and friendship between the peoples of the two countries.

​KRI Bima Suci is the largest naval sail training ship in Southeast Asia. It is 111.2 metres long, 13.65 metres wide and 51.15 metres high. Launched in 2017, the vessel is equipped with advanced maritime technology and digital data transmission capabilities.

​In 2024, KRI Bima Suci paid a visit to Hai Phong Port./.

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