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Intellectual property key to unlocking heritage economy potential

Experts say intellectual property plays a crucial role in unlocking the potential of the heritage economy and heritage is no longer just preserved but increasingly leveraged as a sustainable driver of economic growth while safeguarding its core values.

#Intellectual Property #Heritage Economy #Sustainable Driver #Economic Growth #Vietnam
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