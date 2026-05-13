Intellectual property key to unlocking heritage economy potential

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Vietnam’s tourism sector gears up for vibrant summer season 2026
With high expectations for strong growth in both visitor arrivals and revenue across the country, local authorities and tourism businesses are upgrading infrastructure, refreshing tourism products and improving service quality in preparation for what is expected to be a vibrant peak travel season, attractive and experience-rich destination for both domestic and international travellers.
Top Vietnamese leader receives Vientiane official in Hanoi
Party General Secretary and President of Vietnam To Lam on May 12 received a visiting delegation from Laos' Vientiane capital, led by Athsaphangthong Siphandone, member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Vientiane Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Council.
Prime Minister meets Chinese Ambassador
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung received Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei in Hanoi on May 12.
Vietnam Fatherland Front urged to strengthen great national unity
The 11th National Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) for the 2026-2031 term officially opened in Hanoi on May 12, with Party General Secretary and State President To Lam in attendance.
PM demands breakthrough tech results, warns against superficial action
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on May 11 called for breakthrough and measurable results in science, technology and digital transformation, warning ministries and agencies against superficial implementation of key policies.
Top Vietnamese leader affirms high regard for ties with Switzerland during phone talks
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam reaffirmed Vietnam’s high regard for its friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Switzerland during phone talks with Swiss President Guy Parmelin on May 11.
Lawmakers map out preparations for 16th NA’s second sitting
The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on May 11 reviewed the first session and began preparations for the second sitting of the 16th legislature, scheduled to open on October 20.
PM works with Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Justice
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on May 11 called for sweeping reforms in both Vietnam’s foreign affairs and legal sectors, stressing that diplomacy and institutions must become key drivers of national development and double-digit growth.
Cable car project set to transform historic Dien Bien tourism landscape
The People’s Committee of Dien Bien province and Sun Group jointly held a groundbreaking ceremony of the Dien Bien Phu cultural and historical tourism and cable car complex project, in Muong Phang commune, on May 10.
Gia Lai expands electronic fishing log coverage to combat IUU fishing
Many fishermen in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai have begun adopting electronic fishing logbooks. The transition helps vessel owners and captains save time, securely store data, and improve fisheries management and traceability in support of more sustainable fishing practices.
11th National VFF Congress opens new chapter of renovation
The 11th National Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) for the 2026–2031 tenure, scheduled to take place in Hanoi from May 11 to 13, is a major political and social event reflecting the strength of the great national unity bloc in the new era.
Rooftop solar power to ease pressure on electricity supply
As electricity demand surges, particularly during the hot season, Vietnam is stepping up efforts to promote rooftop solar power as a practical solution to ensure energy security, improve efficiency, and ease pressure on the national grid.
Ho Chi Minh City revives traditional theatres
Despite the passage of time, traditional theatres in Ho Chi Minh City remain committed to staying active. Efforts to revive classic works and integrate heritage into education and tourism are highlighting the resilience of traditional arts in the urban setting.
Ho Chi Minh City tourism pivots to quality-driven growth
Ho Chi Minh City’s tourism sector is set to sharpen its focus on quality-led growth in 2026, placing visitor experience at the centre, urban cultural identity at the core, and innovation and digital transformation as key drivers.
Vietnam–Sri Lanka relations reach new milestone, opening broader space for cooperation
Vietnam and Sri Lanka issued a joint statement on the upgrade of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Partnership within the framework of the state visit to Sri Lanka by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam from May 7 to 8, marking a significant milestone in the two countries’ relations and opening a broader and more substantive framework for future cooperation.
Vietnam, Sri Lanka upgrade bilateral ties to Comprehensive Partnership
Vietnam and Sri Lanka issued a joint statement on the upgrade of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Partnership during Party General Secretary and State President To Lam's state visit to Sri Lanka from May 7-8, marking a significant milestone in the two countries’ relations and opening a broader and more substantive framework for future cooperation.
Vietnamese top leader lays flowers at President Ho Chi Minh Statue in Colombo
Vietnamese Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on May 8 laid flowers in tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his statue in central Colombo, alongside Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, as part of his state visit to Sri Lanka.
Gong culture introduced in schools to safeguard ethnic heritage
Schools in Quang Ngai province are creatively bringing gong culture and xoang dance into learning activities, helping students better understand their ethnic heritage while contributing to the preservation and promotion of traditional cultural values.
Digital trade promotion effective channel for business connectivity
Amid global trade volatility, rising logistics costs and widening geographical barriers, traditional trade promotion methods are revealing clear limitations. The shift towards digital platforms is increasingly seen as inevitable, enabling businesses to access markets more flexibly while improving transaction efficiency
Efforts intensify to maintain key agricultural export markets
Domestic agricultural enterprises are exerting efforts to maintain their standing in key export markets to avoid dependence on certain markets, especially the US.