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Indonesia, Russia discuss nuclear power cooperation

The two sides discussed promising areas of Russian – Indonesian cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy, including the development of nuclear power projects, nuclear infrastructure, personnel training, and non-energy applications of nuclear technology.

Moscow (VNA) – Director General of Rosatom State Corporation Alexey Likhachev, as part of his working visit to Indonesia, held a working session with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on May 12.

The two sides discussed promising areas of Russian – Indonesian cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy, including the development of nuclear power projects, nuclear infrastructure, personnel training, and non-energy applications of nuclear technology.

Likhachev noted that Rosatom is ready to offer Indonesia a comprehensive approach to the development of its national nuclear programme, including both large-scale nuclear power solutions and projects involving small modular reactors and floating power units.

They also paid particular attention to the integration of nuclear energy into Indonesia’s power system, taking into account the geographical specifics of the archipelagic state.

The visit also included meetings with the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, leaders of the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), the President Director of the state-owned electricity company PT PLN, as well as the Speaker of the Regional Representative Council of Indonesia./.​

VNA
#nuclear power #Indonesia #Prabowo Subianto #nuclear energy #Russia #Rosatom #Russian – Indonesian cooperation Indonesia Russia
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