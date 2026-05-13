Cambodia approves law on military service

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly of Cambodia on May 12 approved a draft law on compulsory military service, requiring men aged 18-25 to complete two years of service. The bill aims to strengthen the armed forces’ capacity in national defence.

A total of 114 lawmakers, including Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, voted in favour of the bill, which introduces compulsory conscription for young male citizens. For women, military service will remain voluntary. After completing their service, citizens will remain in the reserve force until the age of 45.

The law also applies to Cambodian citizens holding dual citizenship and residing in the country, while exempting Buddhist monks, religious clergy, and people with disabilities. Those who evade military service may face prison sentences ranging from six months to five years, along with fines depending on the severity of the offence.

Hun Manet said the law serves as an important legal tool for the strategy of building a comprehensive, professional, and effective national defence force. He emphasised that maintaining peace must be based on Cambodia’s internal strength.

Cambodia previously enacted a military conscription law in 2006, but according to the government, the earlier regulations no longer fully meet current requirements and therefore need to be amended and improved.

The bill will continue to be reviewed by the Senate before being submitted to King Norodom Sihamoni for approval./.