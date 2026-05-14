World

Philippines proposes ASEAN framework to strengthen family welfare protection

The Philippines proposed a new cooperation framework aimed at strengthening the protection of family rights and welfare across ASEAN at the online ASEAN Conference and Workshop on Family Development Network on May 13.

Hanoi (VNA) – The Philippines’ Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), serving as chair of the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) this year, has proposed a new cooperation framework aimed at strengthening the protection of family rights and welfare across the region.​

The proposal was introduced at the online ASEAN Conference and Workshop on Family Development Network on May 13.​

At the event, DSWD Assistant Secretary Janet Armas unveiled the ASEAN Family Development Network (ASEAN FamNet), an initiative designed to enhance regional cooperation and empower families through an inclusive, family-centred approach.​

Armas said ASEAN FamNet is expected to become a regional platform for promoting policies, sharing experiences and strengthening collaboration among ASEAN member states in family development.​

The initiative sets out four main goals: promoting regional cooperation among ASEAN countries; developing family-sensitive welfare policies and programmes; sharing research and best practices; and strengthening evidence-based policymaking on emerging family issues and trends.​

The DSWD has also identified five strategic priorities under the framework, including strengthening family cohesion and quality of life, supporting parents in the digital era, promoting youth development and social participation, addressing emerging social challenges, and enhancing evidence-based policymaking through research and monitoring.​

Armas stressed the need to address the impacts of rapid urbanisation and economic inequality on families, while developing more inclusive social protection and healthcare systems that reflect modern family structures, including single-parent and non-traditional households.

The framework also highlights the importance of equipping parents with digital skills to better protect children online and manage children’s screen time effectively.​

Regarding youth development, the initiative aims to support young people’s transition into adulthood through leadership training, life skills development and stronger social adaptability.​

The DSWD identified labour migration, demographic shifts and climate change as among the region’s most pressing challenges. Armas noted that natural disasters not only damage infrastructure but also disrupt family structures, making it essential to integrate family perspectives into disaster risk reduction and social protection policies.​

ASEAN countries were also encouraged to adapt policies to ageing populations, declining birth rates and the growing number of transnational families separated by migration./.

VNA
#ASEAN #ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community #Philippines #ASEAN Family Development Network Philippines ASEAN
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn announces the outcomes of the 48th ASEAN Summit and related meetings held recently in the Philippines. (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN leaders chart course for a more resilient region at 48th summit

Announcing the outcomes of the 48th ASEAN Summit and related meetings held recently in the Philippines, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn said the summit’s theme, “Navigating Our Future, Together”, reflected ASEAN’s determination to ensure future global shocks do not spiral into regional crises.

The opening ceremony of the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines, on May 8, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN enhances fight against cybercrime, online scams

In a statement issued by the ASEAN Chair on May 9, the regional bloc welcomed ongoing initiatives aimed at enhancing cross-border cooperation, building cybersecurity capacity, and improving protection and assistance for victims and survivors of online scams.

See more

Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong speaks at SGLaw200 Youth Forum on May 13 (Photo: channelnewsasia)

Singaporean PM calls for balance between AI safety, innovation

The PM cautioned that deeper integration of AI into sectors such as healthcare and autonomous vehicles could pose greater challenges, including wrong medical diagnoses and fatal self-driving car incidents, raising critical questions over liability for AI-related failures.

Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong speaks at the Singapore Business Federation’s Future Economy Conference on May 13. (Photo: channelnewsasia.com)

Singapore releases new strategy to boost growth, create good jobs

The review identified major challenges, including geopolitical tensions, rapid technological advancements, global shift towards low-carbon economy, and demographic pressures. To address these issues, the ESR Committees outlined three core priorities - sharpening Singapore’s value proposition, enhancing agility and adaptability, and building resilience alongside efficiency.

Illustrative image (Photo: TASS)

Indonesia, Russia discuss nuclear power cooperation

The two sides discussed promising areas of Russian – Indonesian cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy, including the development of nuclear power projects, nuclear infrastructure, personnel training, and non-energy applications of nuclear technology.

Thai police announce biggest ivory seizure in a decade (Photo: nationthailand)

Thailand busts largest ivory smuggling ring in a decade

According to the wildlife crime suppression force, coordinated raids and seizures were carried out across seven provinces on May 7. Authorities confiscated ivory products worth an estimated 300,000 USD, including cut ivory pieces, ornaments and knife handles.

Laos faces challenges in EV transition

Laos faces challenges in EV transition

Laos currently has 14,466 EVs and 36 businesses investing in the construction of EV charging stations, with 126 charging stations in 14 provinces and cities nationwide, including 65 in the capital Vientiane.

Indonesian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia. (Photo: ANTARA)

Indonesia proposes hosting ASEAN oil storage hub in Sumatra

Indonesian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia said on May 11 that Jakarta is promoting an initiative to establish a joint ASEAN strategic oil reserve as Southeast Asia faces increasing risks of global energy supply disruptions.

Indonesia tightens control over vapes

Indonesia tightens control over vapes

A 2021 survey by the Indonesian Health Ministry and the World Health Organisation shows 11.9% among the Indonesian adult respondents had used a vape. The highest percentage of daily electronic cigarette smokers who had used for over 2 years was found among adults aged 25-44 (8.8%).