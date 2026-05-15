Indonesia records highest-ever rice reserves

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia’s national rice reserves have reached around 5.3 million tonnes and are expected to rise to 5.5 million tonnes by the end of this month, Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman said on May 13.



The figure marks the highest level of rice stocks in Indonesia’s history as the country steps up policies aimed at boosting agricultural output and strengthening national food security.



The minister said the achievement reflects the effectiveness of agricultural production policies implemented under the rule of President Prabowo Subianto, at a time when many countries are facing food security pressures caused by climate change and global supply chain disruptions.



He also mentioned that the GDP of the agricultural sector jumped from 0.67% to 5.7% during President Prabowo Subianto's administration.



Meanwhile, citing data from the Statistics Indonesia as well as the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), he stated that Indonesia’s national rice production is around 34.6 million tonnes, with a surplus of around 4 million tonnes.



Indonesian authorities said the country is prioritising stable food supply to help control inflation, strengthen food security and reduce reliance on imports./.

VNA