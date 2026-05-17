Hantavirus classified as “dangerous communicable disease” in Thailand

Bangkok (VNA) - The Thai Government on May 15 raised its alert level for Hantavirus, officially classifying Hantavirus infection as a “dangerous communicable disease” amid growing global concern over the spread risk posed by the rare but highly fatal virus strain.



According to the Ministry of Public Health, the new mandate requires authorities to report suspected cases within three hours, conduct disease investigations within 12 hours, and enforce a strict 42-day quarantine for high-risk contacts.



Hantavirus, which can spread through respiratory droplets, with certain strains capable of human-to-human transmission, has emerged as a significant global concern and a serious threat, necessitating the designation, the ministry said in a statement.



To ensure a rapid and coordinated response, the ministry said it is implementing an elevated action plan focusing on surveillance, laboratory testing, medical treatment, and local implementation.



Health authorities are stepping up monitoring at international points of entry, with the Department of Disease Control finalising "Patients Under Investigation" definitions and immediate investigation protocols for domestic cases, alongside the quarantine enforcement, said Somruek Chungsaman, the ministry's permanent secretary.



Somruek said provincial public health offices and hospitals nationwide have been tasked to maintain close surveillance, ensuring facilities report suspected cases within three hours, review treatment protocols, and immediately communicate risks to local populations.



He urged anyone with a history of rodent exposure or recent travel from high-risk areas who develops a high fever and difficulty breathing to seek immediate medical attention to ensure rapid diagnosis and prevent the disease from spreading./.

VNA