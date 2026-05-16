Malaysia tightens spending to strengthen economic resilience

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The Malaysian government is implementing tighter fiscal policies to strengthen the economy’s resilience amid growing geopolitical uncertainties and global economic pressures.

The move to tighten control over non-essential spending, including scaling down official events, reflects a proactive and disciplined approach to public financial management.

Dr. Asiyah Kassim, a public policy expert at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), said the spending cuts were timely given the increasingly unpredictable international situation. She described the measure as a dual strategy aimed at optimising financial resources without undermining the quality of public services.

She said the move to cut unnecessary expenditures reflects prudence and fiscal discipline. With conflicts in West Asia potentially affecting energy prices, supply chains, and market sentiment, this serves as an effective preventive stabilisation tool.

However, she stressed that the effectiveness of the policy will depend on accurately identifying areas for cuts to avoid disrupting essential services. She also highlighted the importance of transparent implementation, adding that reducing business trips and encouraging remote work sends a strong signal in terms of behavioural economics. According to her, such measures demonstrate that the government is applying comprehensive cost-saving efforts starting from the leadership level, thereby strengthening public confidence in policy implementation.

Sharing the same view, Associate Professor Dr. Aimi Zulhazmi Abdul Rashid of Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) said the government’s proactive approach is necessary as Malaysia’s fiscal space narrows, with public debt approaching 65% of gross domestic product (GDP) and the risk of a “double shock” stemming from the crisis in West Asia.

He suggested restructuring the national budget to clearly distinguish between operational expenditure and development spending in order to support long-term growth.

He stressed that three core sectors must be protected, including health care, defence, and food and energy security. Budget allocations for these areas should not be reduced under any circumstances.

Aimi also noted that the cautious approach will strengthen confidence among investors and international financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB). Strict spending control will also demonstrate to credit rating agencies such as Moody's and S&P Global that Malaysia is acting prudently in response to the global energy crisis.

From a social perspective, activist Lee Lam Thye supported the austerity measures but warned against sacrificing people’s basic welfare.

He said this is the right time for all ministries and agencies to practice austerity. However, spending cuts must not affect essential needs such as food, health care, housing, and social welfare. More importantly, leakages and corruption must be decisively addressed.

Earlier, Malaysia’s Ministry of Finance issued guidelines on adjusting operational expenditure for all ministries and government agencies to ensure compliance with the government’s cost-saving policy. The measure is seen as part of sustainable fiscal management efforts aimed at giving the government greater capacity to support people in coping with rising living costs.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s directive requiring government agencies and state-linked companies to reduce the scale of official events is expected to promote a culture of accountable governance while reinforcing integrity in the public sector./.

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