Business

Vietnam Airlines expands South Asia network with Colombo route

From October 2026, Vietnam Airlines will operate direct flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Colombo using Airbus A321, with three round trips per week.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central and President of Vietnam To Lam and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya witness the signing ceremony of cooperation documents between the two countries at the forum in Colombo on May 8. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central and President of Vietnam To Lam and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya witness the signing ceremony of cooperation documents between the two countries at the forum in Colombo on May 8. (Photo: VNA)

Colombo (VNA) – The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines announced the launch of a direct route connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Colombo at a trade – investment – tourism cooperation forum held in the Sri Lankan capital on May 8.

The forum took place as part of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central and President of Vietnam To Lam’s state visit to Sri Lanka.

​Under the plan, from October 2026, Vietnam Airlines will operate direct flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Colombo using Airbus A321, with three round trips per week. Flights will depart from Ho Chi Minh City on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, while return flights from Colombo will operate on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

​Dang Ngoc Hoa, Chairman of the airline’s Board of Directors, said the launch of the Colombo route marks an important step in aviation cooperation between Vietnam and Sri Lanka, helping narrow geographical distance and facilitate trade, investment and tourism exchanges between the two countries.

​The new route is expected to significantly boost two-way passenger traffic while strengthening connectivity between Vietnam and the South Asian region, he said.

​The event marks the first time Vietnam has established a direct air route to Sri Lanka, opening a new chapter in the national flag carrier’s international network expansion strategy, particularly in South Asia. It is expected to provide a more convenient travel option for passengers while contributing to economic, cultural and tourism ties between the two countries.

​Through Vietnam Airlines’ transit hub in Ho Chi Minh City, passengers from Sri Lanka will gain easier access to the carrier’s extensive network across Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia, Australia and other destinations.

The direct route comes amid rising travel demand between Vietnam and Sri Lanka despite the absence of non-stop flights. Sri Lanka is currently Vietnam’s third-largest passenger market in South Asia. In 2025, passenger traffic between the two sides exceeded 38,000, up 17.5% year-on-year. In the first quarter of 2026 alone, the market recorded growth of more than 136%.

​Currently, passengers travelling between the two countries must transit through regional hubs, resulting in longer travel times.

​On the occasion, Vietnam Airlines also signed several cooperation agreements with Sri Lankan partners to develop the market, promote tourism and increase passenger traffic.

Specifically, Vietnam Airlines and Saigontourist Group signed cooperation agreements with the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority, the Sri Lanka Association of Inbound Tour Operators, and the Travel Agents Association of Sri Lanka. The deals focus on destination promotion, roadshow organisation, package tour development, sales network expansion and tourism promotion programmes to boost visitor exchanges between the two countries.

The carrier also signed a memorandum of understanding with Harleys Group, its general sales and service agent in Sri Lanka, to strengthen market development and commercial support for the new route./.

VNA
#Sri Lanka #Vietnam Airlines #direct route between Vietnam and Sri Lanka #Ho Chi Minh City – Colombo flights Sri Lanka Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Post-pandemic recovery

Related News

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central and President of Vietnam To Lam (second, right) talks to Speaker of Sri Lanka's Parliament Jagath Wickramaratne at their meeting in Colombo on May 8 (Photo: VNA)

Top leader of Vietnam stresses parliamentary ties' importance to relations with Sri Lanka

Highlighting the important role of parliamentary cooperation, the Party and State leader of Vietnam expressed his wish for the two legislatures to strengthen coordination, soon sign a cooperation agreement, and work together to effectively supervise the implementation of the high-level agreements and signed cooperation documents, especially economic cooperation initiatives aimed at achieving 1 billion USD in bilateral trade turnover.

Vietnam presents 100 tonnes of urea and superphosphate fertiliser to the Government and people of Sri Lanka. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Sri Lanka step up cooperation

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents between ministries and agencies of the two countries after their talks on the morning of May 8.

See more

The meeting between Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung and representatives from Essar Group (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, India step up cooperation in energy, biofuels

Vietnam encourages capable investors to participate in oil and gas, energy and energy infrastructure projects in line with the national energy development strategy, while ensuring investment efficiency and compliance with Vietnamese law.

In the first four months of 2026, total FDI inflows into Vietnam reaches 18.24 billion USD, up 32% year-on-year. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Vietnam draws stronger foreign investment inflows despite global headwinds

In the first four months of 2026, total FDI inflows into Vietnam reached 18.24 billion USD, up 32% year-on-year. Disbursed capital was estimated at more than 7.4 billion USD, an increase of 9.8% and the highest four-month disbursement level recorded in the past five years, reflecting effective implementation of many registered projects.

A Boeing 787 aircraft of Vietnam’s national flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines, lands on its first flight at Long Thanh International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM stresses strategic, synchronous planning for airport system

The national airport system planning was approved by the Prime Minister under Decision No. 648/QD-TTg dated June 7, 2023. Under the planning, 30 airports (14 international and 16 domestic) are to be developed during the 2021–2030 period, with a vision to 2050 expanding the network to 33 airports (14 international and 19 domestic).

Modern machinery improves labour productivity. (Photo: VNA)

Upskilling becomes key lever for Vietnamese workforce in digital era

As the economy is pivoting to a growth model fueled by knowledge, technology and innovation, the working class, or the backbone of production, demands better professional qualifications, vocational skills, industrial discipline and work habits. Timely adaptation is the only shield against being undercut by accelerating automation, artificial intelligence and increasingly fiercer global competition.

A circular organic farming model in Khanh Hoa is delivering initial economic efficiency. (Photo: VNA)

New growth potential unlocked for Vietnamese economy

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung once stressed that cutting administrative procedures and business conditions remains one of the fastest and most effective ways to stimulate growth and strengthen confidence among citizens and enterprises. He underscored that the reform process must remain continuous and responsive to practical requirements.

Politburo member Nguyen Duy Ngoc, who is also Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, Chairman of its Organisation Commission and standing deputy head of the Central Steering Committee for Science-Technology Development, Innovation and Digital Transformation, at a working sessions with leaders of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras). (Photo: dangcongsan.vn)

Vietnam strengthens cooperation with India’s leading technology partners

Both sides exchanged views on digital identification management, electronic authentication, biometrics, personal data protection and experience in implementing large-scale national digital services. The two sides also agreed to strengthen exchanges of experts and cooperation in technical and policy experience-sharing in the coming period.

International buyers explore products at the Vietnam International Sourcing 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam to host international sourcing event series in September

The Vietnam International Sourcing 2026 (VIS 2026) is one of Vietnam’s key trade promotion activities this year, serving as a platform to boost trade and investment cooperation while supporting the shift towards supply chain sustainability amid global economic uncertainties.

The first VinaFIS Fisheries Techexpo 2026 opens at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City on April 28. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City expands innovation startup space

Currently ranked 110th among the world’s most dynamic startup ecosystems and among Southeast Asia’s top five, the southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City is seeking to build on its existing strengths to move into the world’s Top 100 startup cities in the coming years.