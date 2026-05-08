Vietnam Airlines expands South Asia network with Colombo route

Colombo (VNA) – The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines announced the launch of a direct route connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Colombo at a trade – investment – tourism cooperation forum held in the Sri Lankan capital on May 8.

The forum took place as part of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central and President of Vietnam To Lam’s state visit to Sri Lanka.

​Under the plan, from October 2026, Vietnam Airlines will operate direct flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Colombo using Airbus A321, with three round trips per week. Flights will depart from Ho Chi Minh City on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, while return flights from Colombo will operate on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

​Dang Ngoc Hoa, Chairman of the airline’s Board of Directors, said the launch of the Colombo route marks an important step in aviation cooperation between Vietnam and Sri Lanka, helping narrow geographical distance and facilitate trade, investment and tourism exchanges between the two countries.

​The new route is expected to significantly boost two-way passenger traffic while strengthening connectivity between Vietnam and the South Asian region, he said.

​The event marks the first time Vietnam has established a direct air route to Sri Lanka, opening a new chapter in the national flag carrier’s international network expansion strategy, particularly in South Asia. It is expected to provide a more convenient travel option for passengers while contributing to economic, cultural and tourism ties between the two countries.

​Through Vietnam Airlines’ transit hub in Ho Chi Minh City, passengers from Sri Lanka will gain easier access to the carrier’s extensive network across Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia, Australia and other destinations.

The direct route comes amid rising travel demand between Vietnam and Sri Lanka despite the absence of non-stop flights. Sri Lanka is currently Vietnam’s third-largest passenger market in South Asia. In 2025, passenger traffic between the two sides exceeded 38,000, up 17.5% year-on-year. In the first quarter of 2026 alone, the market recorded growth of more than 136%.

​Currently, passengers travelling between the two countries must transit through regional hubs, resulting in longer travel times.

​On the occasion, Vietnam Airlines also signed several cooperation agreements with Sri Lankan partners to develop the market, promote tourism and increase passenger traffic.

Specifically, Vietnam Airlines and Saigontourist Group signed cooperation agreements with the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority, the Sri Lanka Association of Inbound Tour Operators, and the Travel Agents Association of Sri Lanka. The deals focus on destination promotion, roadshow organisation, package tour development, sales network expansion and tourism promotion programmes to boost visitor exchanges between the two countries.

The carrier also signed a memorandum of understanding with Harleys Group, its general sales and service agent in Sri Lanka, to strengthen market development and commercial support for the new route./.