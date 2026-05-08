Business

National Assembly adopts medium-term public investment plan for 2026-2030

The resolution states that the overarching goal is to enhance the efficiency of public investment so that it creates stronger spillover effects, plays a leading role in development, and mobilises maximum non-State resources for development investment.

Construction is underway to expand Phu Quoc International Airport in Phu Quoc special zone of An Giang province. (Photo: VNA)
Construction is underway to expand Phu Quoc International Airport in Phu Quoc special zone of An Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man has signed Resolution No. 27/2026/QH16 on medium-term public investment plan for 2026-2030, setting out a framework aimed at strengthening infrastructure, sustaining growth and improving social welfare.

The resolution states that the overarching goal is to enhance the efficiency of public investment so that it creates stronger spillover effects, plays a leading role in development, and mobilises maximum non-State resources for development investment.

Public investment will remain one of the country’s key growth drivers, helping complete a modern and synchronised system of strategic infrastructure while serving socio-economic development, social security, national defence and security.

At the same time, the plan underlines innovation in public investment management, with the allocation, administration and use of public funds to be based on assessments of socio-economic effectiveness, expanded infrastructure capacity, and improvements in living standards and social welfare enjoyed by the people.

Under the plan, public investment is expected to account for around 20-22% of total social investment during 2026-2030, while the ratio of total social investment to GDP is targeted at 40%. Development investment expenditure from the State budget is projected to make up about 40% of total State budget spending.

vnanet-potal-an-giang-tap-trung-day-nhanh-giai-ngan-von-dau-tu-cong-8072578.jpg
Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

The NA also set a target of disbursing more than 95% of assigned public investment capital. State budget-funded public investment will be concentrated on key priorities, with the number of projects to be reduced by at least 30% compared with the 2021-2025 period.

Total medium-term public investment capital from the State budget for 2026-2030 will amount to 8.22 quadrillion VND (nearly 312 billion USD). Of the total, 3.8 quadrillion VND will come from the central budget and 4.42 quadrillion VND from local budgets.

As much as 10% of the central budget allocation will be reserved as contingency funding to address issues arising during the planning period in accordance with the law on public investment and the State budget.

The legislature assigned the Government to guide output-based capital allocation, accelerate procedures for nationally important projects, and promptly issue implementation guidelines for national target programmes. Ministries, central agencies and localities were also instructed to carry out the plan in a coordinated and decisive manner, while strictly handling violations.

For locally balanced budget capital, annual investment plans must be based on actual revenue capacity and must not increase local budget deficits./.

VNA
#NA #medium-term public investment plan #infrastructure #social welfare #on-State resources
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

The access road leading to the bridge on the Thieu Quang commune side under the Xuan Quang Bridge sub-project, part of the road project linking National Highway 1 with National Highway 45. (Photo: VNA)

Faster public investment disbursement crucial to growth targets

Public investment was a major contributor to the economy’s 7.83% GDP growth in the first quarter, achieved despite global uncertainties and rising input costs. Nonetheless, the figure fell short of the 9.1% growth scenario outlined in the Government’s Resolution No. 01/NQ-CP.

See more

Politburo member Nguyen Duy Ngoc, who is also Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, Chairman of its Organisation Commission and standing deputy head of the Central Steering Committee for Science-Technology Development, Innovation and Digital Transformation, at a working sessions with leaders of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras). (Photo: dangcongsan.vn)

Vietnam strengthens cooperation with India’s leading technology partners

Both sides exchanged views on digital identification management, electronic authentication, biometrics, personal data protection and experience in implementing large-scale national digital services. The two sides also agreed to strengthen exchanges of experts and cooperation in technical and policy experience-sharing in the coming period.

International buyers explore products at the Vietnam International Sourcing 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam to host international sourcing event series in September

The Vietnam International Sourcing 2026 (VIS 2026) is one of Vietnam’s key trade promotion activities this year, serving as a platform to boost trade and investment cooperation while supporting the shift towards supply chain sustainability amid global economic uncertainties.

The first VinaFIS Fisheries Techexpo 2026 opens at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City on April 28. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City expands innovation startup space

Currently ranked 110th among the world’s most dynamic startup ecosystems and among Southeast Asia’s top five, the southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City is seeking to build on its existing strengths to move into the world’s Top 100 startup cities in the coming years.

Illustrative image (Photo; VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader’s visit to Sri Lanka to tap trade potential

According to the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), Sri Lanka is Vietnam’s fourth-largest trade partner in South Asia after India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. In recent years, Vietnam has been running a steady surplus, with exports exceeding imports.

A booth at VIETNAM MEDIPHARM 2026. (Photo courtesy of organisers)

Int'l medical, pharmaceutical expo opens in Hanoi

The exhibition, which runs until May 9 at the Hanoi International Centre for Exhibition, showcases advanced products and technologies across a range of fields, including pharmaceuticals, drug manufacturing machinery and equipment, medical devices, hospital and clinic services and dental equipment.

Vietnamese coffee products are promoted at Kaffee Campus 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks stronger foothold in Germany’s premium coffee market

Industry representatives noted that Germany’s market is gradually shifting from Arabica towards high-quality Robusta as climate change affects supply. Although Vietnam remained Germany’s second-largest coffee supplier after Brazil with export turnover of 1.22 billion USD in 2025, its coffee is still largely associated with industrial processing.