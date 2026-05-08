Reference exchange rate revised down on May 8

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,112 VND/USD on May 8, down 1 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,368 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,856 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also decreased from the May 7 session.



At 8:30, Vietcombank cut the buying by 11 VND to 26,117 VND/USD, while reduced the selling rate by only 1 VND to 26,367 VND/USD.



Similarly, BIDV also listed the buying rate at 26,117 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,367, down 21 VND and 1 VND, respectively./.

VNA