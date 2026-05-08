Business

Vietnamese leader hopes for stronger ties with Sri Lanka's Hayleys PLC

General Secretary and President To Lam said that given the complementarity of the two economies and their substantial room for growth, Vietnam wishes to enhance cooperation with major Sri Lankan enterprises, especially those with regional market networks and connectivity capabilities such as Hayleys.

The meeting between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hayleys PLC Mohan Pandithage in Colombo on May 8 (Photo: VNA)
The meeting between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hayleys PLC Mohan Pandithage in Colombo on May 8 (Photo: VNA)

Colombo (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam received Mohan Pandithage, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sri Lanka’s top diversified conglomerate Hayleys PLC in Colombo on May 8.

The visiting leader stressed that Vietnam attaches importance to strengthening friendly and cooperative relations with Sri Lanka, in which economic – trade cooperation and business connectivity are among the key pillars. He noted that the meeting carried significance in promoting economic partnerships, particularly in the fields of aviation, tourism and trade.

Speaking highly of Hayleys as one of Sri Lanka’s leading conglomerates with extensive experience and strong reputation across multiple sectors, General Secretary and President Lam said that given the complementarity of the two economies and their substantial room for growth, Vietnam wishes to enhance cooperation with major Sri Lankan enterprises, especially those with regional market networks and connectivity capabilities such as Hayleys.

He suggested that Hayleys should go beyond trading activities and move towards building sustainable connectivity channels, serving as a bridge to help Vietnamese enterprises access distribution systems, logistics networks and customers in Sri Lanka.

vnanet-potal-tong-bi-thu-chu-tich-nuoc-tiep-chu-tich-kiem-tong-giam-doc-tap-doan-haileys-8749656-1.jpg
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (R) receives Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sri Hayleys PLC Mohan Pandithage in Colombo on May 8. (Photo: VNA)

The Party and State leader encouraged Hayleys to continue exploring investment opportunities in sectors aligned with both the group’s strengths and Vietnam’s development needs, including aviation, tourism and logistics while developing value chains in agriculture, raw industrial materials and deep processing industries.

General Secretary and President Lam also welcomed the company’s proposal for cooperation in agriculture and processing, including the development of coconut value chains and processed products.

For his part, Pandithage affirmed Hayleys’ strong interest in the Vietnamese market.

He proposed leveraging the group’s role in promoting bilateral aviation, tourism and trade ties while exploring investment cooperation opportunities in complementary sectors such as agriculture, processing and distribution./.

VNA
#Hayleys PLC #Sri Lanka #Vietnam-Sri Lanka relations #To Lam Sri Lanka Vietnam
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