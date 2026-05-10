Business

Vietnam introduces agricultural products at large-scale African trade forum

The Vietnamese Embassy and Trade Office in Algeria opened a booth to introduce Vietnam’s major farm produce, including coffee, tea and spices such as pepper, turmeric, cinnamon and star anise, alongside desiccated coconut, milk, canned fruit juice and plastic pellets.

A visitor is interested in Vietnamese coffee showcased on the sidelines of the 12th Africa Forum for Investment and Commerce. (Photo: VNA)
A visitor is interested in Vietnamese coffee showcased on the sidelines of the 12th Africa Forum for Investment and Commerce. (Photo: VNA)

Algiers (VNA) – Vietnam's key agricultural products were introduced at the 12th Africa Forum for Investment and Commerce (AFIC 12) that opened in Algiers on May 9.

The event attracted around 2,000 participants, including officials, economic experts, businesses, financial and development organisations from 43 African countries and numerous international partners.

At the forum's sidelines exhibition spaces, major enterprises and flagship products from African countries and international partners were showcased.

The Vietnamese Embassy and Trade Office in Algeria opened a booth to introduce Vietnam’s major farm produce, including coffee, tea and spices such as pepper, turmeric, cinnamon and star anise, alongside desiccated coconut, milk, canned fruit juice and plastic pellets.

Many visitors had the opportunity to taste Vietnamese coffee and expressed strong interest in the product.

The forum was jointly organised by the Arab-African Centre for Investment and Development (CAAID), the African Union (AU), the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

According to the organisers, the two-day event is expected to witness the signing of numerous cooperation agreements in investment, trade and economic development. The forum aims to promote production activities, boost intra-African trade and facilitate market access in line with emerging trends in the African economy.

AFIC 12 also serves as a platform for exchanges and networking among entrepreneurs, investors, representatives of economic and financial institutions, chambers of commerce and industry, as well as regional and international organisations, with the aim of exploring cooperation opportunities and fostering shared economic growth.

In addition, the forum seeks to promote sustainable economic partnerships and strengthen coordination in implementing the AU’s Agenda 2063, under which economic integration is identified as one of the continent’s top strategic priorities./.

VNA
#12th Africa Forum for Investment and Commerce #Vietnam's agricultural products #Vietnamese coffee Algeria Vietnam
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