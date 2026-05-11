Business

Vietnam, Canada seek broader trade cooperation

Canada is now one of Vietnam’s important trading partners in the Americas while Vietnam remains Canada’s largest in ASEAN.

The meeting between Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung and Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Jim Nickel in Hanoi on May 11. (Photo: moit.gov.vn)
The meeting between Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung and Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Jim Nickel in Hanoi on May 11. (Photo: moit.gov.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Canada have agreed to further strengthen economic and trade ties as well as supply chain connectivity amid growing uncertainties in global commerce.​

The issue was discussed at a meeting between Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung and Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Jim Nickel in Hanoi on May 11.​

The two sides noted the positive momentum in bilateral relations in recent years, particularly in trade, investment and economic cooperation. Canada is now one of Vietnam’s important trading partners in the Americas while Vietnam remains Canada’s largest in ASEAN. Their trade has doubled over the past four years, rising 18.8% year-on-year to 8.6 billion USD in 2025.​

Nickel highlighted Vietnam’s growing role in global supply chains, describing the country as a reliable supplier of goods to Canada which, in turn, has strengths in energy, critical minerals and agricultural products.​

Against the backdrop of global trade volatility, both countries share support for an open, transparent and rules-based multilateral trading system, he said.​

The ambassador also commended Vietnam’s role as Chair of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in 2026, host of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in 2027, and its ASEAN rotating chairmanship later. He thanked Vietnam for its active coordination with Canada in regional cooperation mechanisms and expressed his hope for its support for Canada’s hosting of APEC in 2029.​

The two sides agreed to work closely on preparations for the third meeting of the Vietnam – Canada Joint Economic Committee and a bilateral business forum scheduled for early June 2026 in the North American nation.​

For his part, Hung said bilateral economic, trade and investment ties have maintained positive growth despite a challenging international environment, adding that cooperation potential remains substantial.​

The minister stressed that both countries’ participation in the CPTPP has generated practical benefits, helping boost trade, investment, business connectivity and supply chain linkages. He also welcomed Canada’s support for activities and initiatives during Vietnam’s CPTPP chairmanship in 2026 and affirmed Vietnam’s backing for Canada’s hosting of APEC in 2029.​

He asked Canada to continue working closely with Vietnam and its Ministry of Industry and Trade in bilateral and multilateral cooperation mechanisms, thereby creating a new impetus for trade and investment partnerships.​

At the meeting, the two sides also discussed the negotiations on the ASEAN – Canada Free Trade Agreement (ACAFTA). Hung said Vietnam highly values relevant parties' efforts to substantially conclude talks in 2026 and called on Canada to continue playing a constructive and flexible role in addressing outstanding issues so as to achieve a substantive, balanced and mutually beneficial deal.​

He expressed confidence that once concluded and signed, the agreement will create fresh momentum for economic, trade and investment cooperation between ASEAN and Canada, including between Vietnam and Canada.​

The minister also suggested that the two countries continue to strengthen support for businesses to effectively utilise the commitments under the CPTPP, promote trade and investment, and create more favourable conditions for Vietnamese goods to participate more deeply in supply chains and distribution systems in Canada./.​

VNA
#CPTPP #APEC #Vietnam-Canada trade #Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung #Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam #Jim Nickel Canada Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in Action

International integration

Related News

SIAL Canada CEO Stéphane Thuillier (right) visits the Vietnam pavilion and speaks with a representative of the Vietnam Trade Office. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese exports expand foothold in Canada

The Vietnam Trade Office in Canada organised a national pavilion this year, supporting 15 companies in product displays while helping connect five others operating independent booths. The initiative is designed to enhance product promotion, facilitate partnerships and broaden market access in North America, particularly in the processed food segment.

Ambassador Pham Vinh Quang (seventh from left) poses for a photo with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Canada at the Vietnam booth at the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam promotes tourism at travel expo in Canada

The Vietnamese Embassy in Canada joined the exhibition to promote Vietnam as an attractive travel destination. With support from domestic tourism companies and tour operators, the Vietnam booth attracted attention thanks to its well-designed displays and informative materials.

Vietnamese coffee seeks stronger foothold in Canada

Vietnamese coffee seeks stronger foothold in Canada

With a modest market share in Canada – one of the world’s largest coffee-consuming markets – stronger links between Vietnamese coffee exporters and overseas Vietnamese businesses could open a new pathway to build a distinct Vietnamese Coffee brand, enhancing value and expanding market share.

See more

Work starts on Hanoi’s Red River Landscape Boulevard Axis project on December 19, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi approves nearly 28-bln-USD Red River landscape boulevard project

Covering more than 11,400 hectares and requiring an estimated 736.96 trillion VND (nearly 28 billion USD), the project is expected to reshape urban development along both banks of the Red River over the coming decades while improving transport connectivity and public spaces in the capital.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang and delegates perform the ground-breaking ceremony for the Northwest Dien Bien Phu New Urban Area, Resort and Sports Complex project. (Photo: VNA)

Vingroup launches largest-ever urban development project in Dien Bien

Under the master plan, the project will span more than 228.5ha and accommodate around 12,000 residents. It is designed under a “city within a city” model integrating residential areas, commercial and service facilities, resorts, schools, healthcare services, public spaces and sports infrastructure.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang and delegates press the button to launch construction of the Dien Bien Phu cultural-historical tourism and cable car complex project in Dien Bien province on May 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Dien Bien Phu cultural-historical tourism, cable car complex project launched

The project aims to effectively tap the area’s natural landscapes, geographical advantages and distinctive historical value, while creating a high-quality tourism product with strong competitiveness. It is also intended to preserve, honour and promote the value of the Dien Bien Phu Victory special national historical relic site.

Politburo member Nguyen Duy Ngoc (third, right), who is Standing Deputy Head of the Central Steering Committee for Science-Technology Development, Innovation and Digital Transformation, holds a working session with the Colombo Port City Management Board. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam studies Colombo smart port city model

Ngoc praised Sri Lanka’s orientations in developing seaport infrastructure, digital infrastructure, digital economy and international service centres, describing them as valuable references for Vietnam in developing strategic infrastructure, innovation centres, smart urban areas and digital economy ecosystems.

Tan Cang – Cat Lai Port in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

MoIT issues decision recognising Vietnam Logistics Day

The move is aimed at raising awareness across government agencies, businesses and the wider public of the vital role logistics services play in socio-economic development, international integration and strengthening national competitiveness.