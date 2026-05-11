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RoK backs sesame farming development project in Vietnam

The Republic of Korea will implement a project supporting the development of the sesame value chain in Vietnam, with total investment of about 6.7 billion KRW (nearly 4.8 million USD) through 2027.

Illustrative Image (Photo: iStock)
Illustrative Image (Photo: iStock)

Seoul (VNA) — The Korea Rural Community Corporation (KRC) under the Republic of Korea (RoK) Government, said on May 11 that it will collaborate with the Korean Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (MAFRA) to implement a project supporting the development of the sesame value chain in Vietnam.

Launched on May 8 with total investment of about 6.7 billion KRW (nearly 4.8 million USD) through 2027, the project will focus on Nghe An and Dong Thap provinces, two of Vietnam’s major sesame-growing areas.

Under the plan, the RoK side will support the construction of agricultural product processing and distribution centres (APCs), develop seed production facilities, and provide drying and processing equipment. The project also includes the dispatch of RoK agricultural experts to Vietnam and training programmes for local farmers to transfer advanced farming technologies.

Nghe An province is currently promoting sesame cultivation as a key agricultural product linked to Vietnam’s new-style rural development programme. However, low productivity and limited processing technology have reduced the sector’s competitiveness.

Nguyen Do Anh Tuan, Director General of the International Cooperation Department under Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, said the cooperation project with the RoK is expected to help improve sesame productivity and quality while raising farmers’ incomes.

Meanwhile, representatives from MAFRA said the initiative forms part of efforts to expand sustainable agricultural development cooperation and strengthen food security between the two countries./.

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