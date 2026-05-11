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Vingroup launches largest-ever urban development project in Dien Bien

Under the master plan, the project will span more than 228.5ha and accommodate around 12,000 residents. It is designed under a “city within a city” model integrating residential areas, commercial and service facilities, resorts, schools, healthcare services, public spaces and sports infrastructure.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang and delegates perform the ground-breaking ceremony for the Northwest Dien Bien Phu New Urban Area, Resort and Sports Complex project. (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang and delegates perform the ground-breaking ceremony for the Northwest Dien Bien Phu New Urban Area, Resort and Sports Complex project. (Photo: VNA)

Dien Bien (VNA) – Vingroup on May 11 broke ground on a 228ha urban, resort and sports complex in Dien Bien province, marking the largest urban development project ever launched in the northwestern locality.

The Northwest Dien Bien Phu New Urban Area, Resort and Sports Complex project carries total planned investment of more than 23.66 trillion VND (around 898 million USD) and is expected to become a new catalyst for urban expansion, tourism and services in the region.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Dien Bien People’s Committee Chairman Le Van Luong described the project as a major milestone for the province’s socio-economic development.

He urged the developer and relevant agencies to speed up land, construction and environmental procedures while closely coordinating site clearance and resettlement efforts to ensure the project stays on track.

Provincial authorities pledged continued support for investors throughout the implementation process, while ensuring compensation and resettlement policies comply with regulations and balance the interests of residents, businesses and the State.

Officials said the project is expected to reshape Dien Bien’s urban landscape and create fresh momentum for the wider northwestern region by generating jobs, stimulating trade and tourism, improving living standards and boosting local budget revenues.

Vingroup Vice Chairman Le Khac Hiep said the development reflects the group’s long-term commitment to supporting Dien Bien’s transformation into a new urban, tourism and service hub in the northwest.

He said Vingroup would mobilise all necessary resources to ensure the project is delivered on schedule and in line with planning, land use, environmental and sustainable development requirements.

Under the master plan, the project will span more than 228.5ha and accommodate around 12,000 residents. It is designed under a “city within a city” model integrating residential areas, commercial and service facilities, resorts, schools, healthcare services, public spaces and sports infrastructure.

A highlight of the development is an 18-hole golf course covering nearly 87ha, designed to blend with the natural landscape of the northwest. The project will also feature an international-standard hotel, a school system, nearly 1,000 villas, around 1,900 townhouses, modern amenities and nearly 10ha reserved for social housing.

Located in Dien Bien Phu ward and Thanh Nua commune, the project is expected to benefit from improved connectivity to Dien Bien Airport and the future Moc Chau–Son La–Dien Bien expressway corridor. Authorities said the development would help expand urban space, strengthen regional tourism and trade connectivity, and support Dien Bien city’s goal of achieving class-II urban status.

On the sidelines of the event, VinEnergo and the provincial People’s Committee signed a memorandum of understanding on renewable energy cooperation.

Under the agreement, the company will develop the approved Dien Bien 1 solar power plant while studying proposals for around 10GW of solar power projects worth an estimated 157.95 trillion VND, alongside energy storage projects with planned capacity of about 8,000MWh and estimated investment of 28.43 trillion VND./.


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