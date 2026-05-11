Society

VIETLEAD 2026 fosters young Vietnamese leadership network in Europe

With its practical value and long-term vision, VIETLEAD 2026 is expected to become an important platform for connecting and developing the next generation of young Vietnamese leaders in Europe.

Participants at the opening ceremony of the VIETLEAD 2026 – Vietnamese Leadership in Europe” programme in Paris on May 9. (Photo: VNA)
Participants at the opening ceremony of the VIETLEAD 2026 – Vietnamese Leadership in Europe” programme in Paris on May 9. (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – The “VIETLEAD 2026 – Vietnamese Leadership in Europe” programme opened in Paris on May 9, bringing together young Vietnamese intellectuals and student leaders from across Europe.

The programme, jointly organised by the Union of Vietnamese Youth and Students Associations in France (UEVF) and the Vietnamese Students’ Association in France, aimed to strengthen leadership capacity and connectivity among young overseas Vietnamese communities.

The livestreamed opening ceremony drew senior officials, representatives of organisations and nearly 100 delegates, including young intellectuals, association officials, outstanding students and young Vietnamese scientists from 14 European countries.

​In his opening remarks, UEVF President and organising committee member Nguyen Phan Bao Thuy said the programme was launched from the recognition that youth association officials not only organise activities but also inspire and lead communities.

He said VIETLEAD 2026 seeks to enhance leadership skills and strengthen links among member associations. Amid global uncertainties, community work plays an increasingly important role in connecting overseas Vietnamese communities and helping young leaders build resilience and uphold their ideals.

In a congratulatory message, Nguyen Trung Kien, Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, described VIETLEAD 2026 and the Next Leaders Forum 2026 as initiatives reflecting the proactiveness and aspirations of Vietnamese youth in Europe.

He said the programme equips participants with leadership and community-building skills, while the forum creates opportunities for young intellectuals to connect and develop practical ideas. In the context of global changes, he stressed that young people play a key role in shaping knowledge and promoting the image of a dynamic and integrated Vietnam.

Nguyen Thi Dieu Linh, representing the Vietnamese Youth and Students Federation in Europe (VYSEF), highlighted the programme’s spirit of enthusiasm, solidarity and practical experience, adding that community work builds not only skills but also lasting relationships and resilience.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai praised the initiative and stressed that VIETLEAD 2026 is not merely a training programme or discussion forum, but also a platform inspiring great aspirations among young Vietnamese in Europe.

He emphasised the growing role of young intellectuals amid global uncertainties and expressed hope that ideas generated through the programme would contribute to Vietnam’s future development. He also highlighted the importance of the Next Leaders Forum in fostering connections among scientists, experts and entrepreneurs.

VIETLEAD 2026 is supported by organisations including the Vietnam Youth Federation, the Vietnam National Union of Students, the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, the Vietnamese Embassy in France and Vietnamese community associations across Europe.

Held from May 8-10, the programme combined workshops, discussions, networking activities, cultural visits and the Next Leaders Forum.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency after the opening ceremony, Thuy said VIETLEAD is designed to connect Vietnamese youth organisations across Europe and improve leadership and organisational skills through exchanges and practical experience. Organisers plan to hold the programme every two years.

Phung Van Uoc, President of the Vietnamese Students’ Association in Germany, said he hopes to learn more about association management and event organisation from youth organisations across Europe.

Meanwhile, Nguyen Hai Anh, President of the Vietnamese Students’ Association in Ireland, described VIETLEAD as an opportunity to gain experience in organisational development and preserving Vietnamese cultural identity in Europe.

With its practical value and long-term vision, VIETLEAD 2026 is expected to become an important platform for connecting and developing the next generation of young Vietnamese leaders in Europe./.

VNA
#VIETLEAD 2026 #Vietnamese intellectuals abroad #Vietnamese Leadership in Europe
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Post-pandemic recovery

Related News

The second congress of the Vietnamese Youth and Student Federation in Europe (VYSEF) on May 9 ( Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese youth in Europe strengthen ties, expand network

For 2026–2031, VYSEF aims to develop in a more professional and sustainable manner, focusing on promoting digital transformation, improving coordination of activities, strengthening connections among young intellectuals, and promoting cooperation with international partners.

Vietnamese Consul General Nguyen Thanh Ha (L) presents a Certificate of Merit from the Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs to Associate Professor Dr Duong Thi Hong Lien of Curtin University. (Photo: VNA)

Overseas scholar honoured for contributions to national development, Vietnam - Australia ties

The Certificate of Merit recognises Lien’s leadership in 10 Australia-funded projects implemented at Curtin University since 2022, focusing on key areas including energy transition, carbon market development, digital transformation and policy building. Notably, a capacity-building programme for around 200 Vietnamese officials and leaders has helped enhance human resources and promote practical cooperation between the two countries.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Le Xuan Dinh delivers opening remarks at the launching ceremony of the Scientific Innovation Competition 2026 on April 21. (Photo: VNA)

Scientific Innovation Competition opens to OVs, boosting global talent linkages

In response to World Creativity and Innovation Day 2026, the contest provides a platform for individuals and teams nationwide who are passionate about research, creativity, and practical application of science, while promoting a movement of scientific inquiry within the community, particularly among young people.

See more

Passengers check in at Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam to roll out pre-arrival information system nationwide

The PAI system enables international travellers to provide essential information related to their trips prior to arrival in Vietnam. Once declarations are completed, immigration authorities can analyse the data and process entry procedures in a timely manner, helping travellers avoid long queues and waiting times at immigration checkpoints.

Government approves framework to overhaul adoption law

Government approves framework to overhaul adoption law

Three broad policy directions for amending the Law on Adoption have been endorsed in Resolution 123 issued on May 6, which tasks the Ministry of Justice with drafting a revised law for Government review by June. Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau will oversee the process.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam meets with the Vietnamese community, officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Sri Lanka on May 8. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader meets Vietnamese embassy staff, community in Sri Lanka

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam praised the community’s efforts in preserving Vietnamese culture, language and traditions and called on them to uphold the national identity while integrating well into the host society and complying with local laws.

At the HUTECH Job Fair 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City on May 7. (Photo: HUTECH)

Nearly 200 technology firms join HUTECH Job Fair 2026

The event offered more than 6,600 job and internship opportunities across a wide range of sectors, including information technology, engineering, aviation, logistics, finance, e-commerce, tourism and services. It was jointly organised by technology enterprises and the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HUTECH).

Politburo member and Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) Assoc. Prof. Dr. Doan Minh Huan (right) and Chief Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Vietnam Kobayashi Yosuke at their meeting on May 7. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Japan strengthen cooperation in leadership training

Stressing that Vietnam is entering a new stage of development with increasingly high demands on the quality of human resources, particularly strategic-level leaders and managers, Politburo member and Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) Assoc. Prof. Dr. Doan Minh Huan suggested that the two sides continue to deepen, upgrade and renew their training cooperation programmes.

The naval force presents the national flag to a fisherman. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Fisheries Society protests China’s unilateral fishing ban in East Sea

The society stressed that the ban is unilateral and unjustified; seriously infringes upon Vietnam’s sovereignty, rights and legitimate interests; violates international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS); and runs counter to the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC).