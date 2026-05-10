Vietnamese youth in Europe strengthen ties, expand network

​Paris (VNA) – The second congress of the Vietnamese Youth and Student Federation in Europe (VYSEF) for the 2026–2031 tenure was successfully held at the Paris-based Vietnam Cultural Centre in France on May 9, drawing around 80 key members from Vietnamese youth and student associations across Europe.

The hybrid event marked an important milestone and a new stage of development for VYSEF following its first tenure from 2021 to 2026.

Over the past five years, the federation steadily built a solid foundation, expanded its member network, and organised practical activities to connect Vietnamese youth and students while promoting academic, cultural, and community movements throughout Europe.

Following serious, democratic, and responsible discussions, the congress completed its agenda, including the selection of the organisation’s leadership for the new term.

The second-term Executive Committee, comprising 43 members, brings together capable and dedicated individuals. During its first meeting, a 15-member standing board was selected, including one president and six vice presidents. Nguyen Phan Bao Thuy was elected President of VYSEF for the 2026–2031 tenure. An advisory board was also established to strengthen strategic orientation.

A major highlight of the congress was the continued expansion of the VYSEF network across Europe. The federation admitted new member associations, bringing the total number to 14 in countries including France, Germany, the Czech Republic, Hungary, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Poland, Spain, Romania, Ireland, Austria, Finland, and the UK. The expansion further reinforced VYSEF’s role in promoting solidarity and mutual support among Vietnamese youth and students abroad.

During the 2021–2026 tenure, VYSEF organised a wide range of practical activities, leaving significant impressions within the overseas Vietnamese community. Academic programmes such as young intellectual forums, thematic seminars, and career orientation talk shows created opportunities for knowledge exchange and skills development. Cultural and community activities, including the Vietnamese Youth and Student Festival in Europe, cultural exchanges, and charity programmes supporting the homeland, also helped preserve the Vietnamese cultural identity and promote social responsibility among young overseas Vietnamese.

For 2026–2031, VYSEF aims to develop in a more professional and sustainable manner, focusing on promoting digital transformation, improving coordination of activities, strengthening connections among young intellectuals, and promoting cooperation with international partners. The federation also seeks to build a more comprehensive support ecosystem for Vietnamese students abroad, covering education, daily life, and career opportunities, thereby reaffirming its role as a bridge between Vietnamese youth in Europe, their homeland, and the international community.

Nguyen Thi Dieu Linh, former President of VYSEF’s first term and newly elected Honorary President, said the federation was established to connect and support Vietnamese youth living, studying, and working in Europe. She noted that the organisation had successfully laid an important foundation during its first term and expressed her hope that the new Executive Committee will launch more practical initiatives benefiting Vietnamese youth and the wider Vietnamese community in Europe.

She also proposed several ideas for the new term, including creating a multilingual information portal for Vietnamese people in Europe to give support in daily life and legal matters while promoting Vietnamese culture. In addition, she emphasised the importance of strengthening ties with second- and third-generation Vietnamese communities in Europe to preserve the Vietnamese identity and encourage greater contributions to both the overseas Vietnamese community and the homeland.

Sharing the same vision, newly elected President Nguyen Phan Bao Thuy affirmed that the Executive Committee will strive to maintain previous achievements while further capitalising on the strengths of member associations to build a united and strong Vietnamese youth and student community in Europe.

The federation also plans to organise more effective continent-wide networking events along with programmes directed toward the homeland, and foster a strong network of young Vietnamese intellectuals in Europe capable of making greater contributions to the country, he added./.​