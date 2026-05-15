Vietnam, China seek to build modern, smart border gates

Lang Son (VNA) – Authorities of the northern province of Lang Son and Pingxiang city in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China held talks on May 15 at Tan Thanh (Vietnam) – Po Chai (China) clearance point near markers 1090–1091 in Hoang Van Thu commune of Lang Son to promote trade, develop smart border gates and expand cross-border tourism cooperation.



A key focus of the meeting was accelerating investment in a smart border-gate model along the dedicated freight transport route connecting marker area 1088/2–1089 between Tan Thanh and Po Chai. The two sides also discussed the operation of automated guided vehicles (AGV) on the route, viewed as a new step towards modernising cross-border logistics, reducing transport costs, improving customs clearance capacity and gradually forming an intelligent cross-border logistics chain.



Regarding import-export and two-way transport activities through clearance points and dedicated freight routes at the Huu Nghi (Vietnam) – Youyi Guan (China) border gate pair, including the Coc Nam – Longyao route near markers 1104–1105, the “heavy import-heavy export” transport model has begun delivering positive results. To date, more than 1,100 vehicle trips carrying goods in both directions have been recorded.



The Pingxiang side proposed further optimising operational procedures and creating more flexible conditions for businesses to choose customs brokerage agents in order to lower logistics costs and improve transport efficiency. The Dong Dang – Lang Son Border Gate Economic Zone Management Board basically agreed and suggested both sides step up communication efforts to encourage firms to use the Coc Nam (Vietnam) – Longyao (China) route to ease pressure on the Huu Nghi – Youyi Guan international border gates.



On restoring customs clearance activities at the Binh Nghi (Vietnam) – Ping Er Guan (China) border market pair, Pingxiang Mayor Jia Yaofeng proposed that both sides work toward resuming road clearance operations within 2026 to boost border trade and improve incomes for residents in frontier areas.



Nguyen Quoc Toan, Head of the Dong Dang – Lang Son Border Gate Economic Zone Management Board and head of the Vietnamese delegation, reaffirmed support for restoring operations at the border market pair, saying relevant agencies in Guangxi and Lang Son were coordinating to complete related procedures.



In cross-border tourism cooperation, statistics showed that border tourism arrivals surpassed 100,000 in 2025. In the first quarter of 2026 alone, more than 52,700 tourist entries and exits were recorded on the Pingxiang – Lang Son route, with strong growth expected to continue.



The two sides also discussed expanding the use of border tourism travel permits under a “single permit, multiple entry points, circular route” model, allowing travellers to exit through one border gate and re-enter through another to create more flexible tourism circuits. Discussions also covered self-drive cross-border tours and expanded tourism links connecting popular destinations in Lang Son such as Huu Lien, Bac Son and Mau Son with Pingxiang.



At the end of the talks, both sides agreed to maintain regular exchanges, strengthen coordination to resolve emerging difficulties and effectively implement agreed cooperation measures, with the goal of building modern, efficient, safe and sustainable border-gate areas./.

VNA