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Two cross-border drug rings busted, more than 23kg of drugs seized

Two cross-border drug trafficking cases have been dismantled, with four suspects arrested and more than 23kg of narcotics and precursor substances seized.

Synthetic drugs and heroin seized in the cases. (Photo: VNA)
Synthetic drugs and heroin seized in the cases. (Photo: VNA)

Thanh Hoa (VNA) – Police in Vietnam’s central province of Thanh Hoa, in coordination with police in Laos’ Houaphanh province, have dismantled two cross-border drug trafficking cases, arresting four suspects and seizing more than 23kg of narcotics and precursor substances.

The Thanh Hoa provincial Department of Public Security said on May 14 that the operation was carried out following an extended investigation under bilateral cooperation mechanisms in combating transnational drug crimes.

The seized included more than 26,000 synthetic drug pills, 2.5 bricks of heroin, 3.1kg of synthetic narcotics in liquid form known as “happy water,” 4.5kg of kratom leaves containing narcotic substances, and 12kg of precursor chemicals used in heroin production. The total weight of the narcotics and precursor substances reached 23.4kg. Authorities also confiscated a gun.

Initial investigations showed that the suspects allegedly exploited passenger transport services and delivery networks to move drugs from the Golden Triangle area and Vientiane to Houaphanh province before attempting to smuggle them into Vietnam for distribution. The traffickers reportedly changed methods and routes frequently to evade law enforcement agencies.

Police described the successful dismantling of the trafficking network as a significant outcome of effective and sustained cooperation between the police forces of Thanh Hoa and Houaphanh provinces. The collaboration included intelligence sharing, suspect verification, the establishment of joint investigations, and coordinated cross-border operations.

Since September 2025, the two sides have jointly uncovered two transnational drug trafficking rings and handled 14 related cases involving 19 suspects accused of illegally transporting and trading narcotics from Laos into Thanh Hoa province./.

VNA
#Cross-border drug trafficking #Thanh Hoa #Houaphanh Thanh Hoa
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