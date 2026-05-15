Vietnam hands over 33 law violators to China

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Border and police forces in the northern province of Quang Ninh on May 15 handed over 33 Chinese nationals who had violated Vietnamese law to Chinese authorities.



Earlier, the relevant agencies had carried out verification procedures and prepared legal case files in accordance with regulations. Professional units under the Quang Ninh Department of Public Security also completed all necessary procedures for the transfer in line with legal requirements.



Investigations found that the individuals had violated Vietnamese laws relating to illegal entry and unlawful residence in Vietnam. The handover was conducted safely and in compliance with Vietnamese law and international practice.



The provincial police urged organisations and individuals in the locality to strictly comply with regulations governing immigration procedures, and not to assist, broker, harbour or employ foreign nationals without valid documentation. Authorities stressed that any acts involving the organisation, facilitation or assistance of illegal entry and exit, or the unlawful employment of foreign workers, would be handled strictly in accordance with the law./.

VNA