Society

Vietnamese, Cambodian journalists strengthen cooperation

The Vietnam Journalists Association and the Club of Cambodian Journalists agreed to enhance coordination and information sharing between media agencies, exchange experience in professional training and technology application in journalism, and regularly organise training programmes for reporters and editors.

Representatives of the Club of Cambodian Journalists and the Vietnam Journalists Association at the working session in Hanoi on May 12 (Photo: VNA)
Representatives of the Club of Cambodian Journalists and the Vietnam Journalists Association at the working session in Hanoi on May 12 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation from the Club of Cambodian Journalists paid a working visit to the Vietnam Journalists Association in Hanoi on May 12 to strengthen professional cooperation.

At the meeting, the two sides discussed changes in the media and communications landscape amid digital transformation and the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI), while exploring measures to deepen cooperation between the two journalists’ associations.

Le Quoc Minh, member of the Party Central Committee, deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper and Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association, welcomed the Cambodian delegation and shared information on the association’s operations and key priorities in the coming period.

He also briefed participants on Vietnam’s media landscape, particularly the challenges facing journalism in the digital era amid the rapid rise of digital technologies, social media and AI. According to Puy Kea, President of the Club of Cambodian Journalists, the organisation was established 26 years ago and now has around 100 members representing more than 200 media outlets across Cambodia. Its main tasks include journalist training, support for reporting activities and delivering timely, accurate information to the public.

He noted that Cambodia’s media sector is also facing rapid changes driven by digital technology, AI and the growing influence of social media content creators and online influencers. In this context, professional journalists need further training to remain competitive and maintain information quality, he said.

He welcomed the Vietnam Journalists Association’s proposal to strengthen cooperation in professional training and coordination in addressing AI-related challenges, while also promoting exchanges in culture and arts.

The two sides agreed to enhance coordination and information sharing between media agencies, exchange experience in professional training and technology application in journalism, and regularly organise training programmes for reporters and editors.

They also pledged to step up cultural exchange activities, share information on socio-economic development in each country, and apply advances in science, technology and AI in journalism, contributing to the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia./.

VNA
#Club of Cambodian Journalists #Vietnam Journalists Association #digital transformation #Vietnam-Cambodia relations #Cambodian journalists Cambodia Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Vietnam and Cambodia are seeking to strengthen supply chain connectivity and promote sustainable border trade at a trade promotion conference in Vietnam's Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap on May 15. (Photo: https://thoibaonganhang.vn/)

Vietnam, Cambodia eye stronger border trade, supply chain connectivity

Vietnam–Cambodia trade ties have grown rapidly in recent years, becoming one of the major pillars of economic cooperation in the Mekong sub-region. The two countries share a 1,137-km border and an increasingly developed network of international and secondary border gates, facilitating cross-border trade, logistics and investment.

Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu departs Techo Airport for home. (Photo: VNA)

Cambodia highlights significance of Party official’s visit

The official visit to Cambodia by Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu has been described by Cambodian officials as carrying profound political and diplomatic significance, helping reinforce the traditional ties between the two Parties and countries.

Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung.

Senior Party official’s official visits to Laos, Cambodia successful: FM

The Party, State, and people of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia will continue the exchange of visits and delegations at all levels, especially at the high-level and via Party and State channels, to enhance understanding, strengthen trust, improve cooperation effectiveness, and jointly address emerging issues.

See more

Ca Mau province has consistently attached importance to developing human resources and investing in infrastructure in ethnic minority areas. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam steps up implementation of ethnic affairs strategy through 2030

To accelerate the implementation of the the Ethnic Affairs Strategy by 2030, with a vision toward 2045, the Prime Minister requested ministries, agencies and local authorities to continue thoroughly carrying out the Party and State’s policies on ethnic affairs, enhancing the effectiveness of State management and strengthening oversight of policy implementation.

Officials from the Market Surveillance Department of Da Nang conduct inspections at business establishments in Hai Chau ward. (Photo: VNA)

No “blind spots” in crackdown on smuggling, counterfeit goods

In the Jan-April period, authorities nationwide uncovered and handled nearly 44,000 cases related to smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods, while initiating 1,464 criminal cases involving 2,277 suspects, according to the National Steering Committee for Combating Smuggling, Commercial Fraud and Counterfeit Goods (National Steering Committee 389).

A delegation of 60 exemplary overseas Vietnamese from 20 countries and territories offers incense to commemorate the Hung Kings. (Photo: VNA)

Overseas Vietnamese community contributes to national unity, development

According to Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs Nguyen Trung Kien, many overseas Vietnamese entrepreneurs have achieved success in developed economies, gaining experience in corporate governance, advanced technologies, and international-standard operations.

A market surveillance team carries out an unannounced inspection at a fashion business in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi steps up crackdown on counterfeit goods, IP infringements

The agency has set a target of increasing the number of handled cases by at least 20% compared to the same period last year between May 7 and 30. Inspection and monitoring activities will continue beyond May 30 on a regular, focused and systematic basis across the city.

Construction of Tran Hung Dao bridge, one of seven bridges spanning the Red River, launched in 2025, alongside Hong Ha, Me So, Tu Lien, Ngoc Hoi, Van Phuc and Thuong Cat bridges (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: Beyond rhetoric, urban reconstruction moves ahead

Transport infrastructure development is a key task in the capital’s major development strategies, closely linked with the Hanoi Capital Master Plan with a 100-year vision and the implementation of the revised Capital Law. A series of major projects, including ring roads, urban railways, national railways and regional economic connectivity projects such as the Red River Landscape Boulevard Axis, are being implemented to enhance connectivity, promote the growth of Hanoi and the country, and lay the foundation for urban reconstruction in a modern, synchronised and sustainable direction.

Dong Nai – aspiration to rise in new era

Dong Nai – aspiration to rise in new era

Following its merger and status elevation to Vietnam’s seventh centrally-run city starting April 30, 2026, Dong Nai is entering a pivotal phase to reposition its role and standing within a broader development landscape. More than an administrative upgrade, the move—coupled with strategic projects such as Long Thanh International Airport—is opening new space for the southern locality to make socio-economic breakthroughs, strengthen regional connectivity and reshape its development model toward services, tourism and innovation.

Passengers check in at Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam to roll out pre-arrival information system nationwide

The PAI system enables international travellers to provide essential information related to their trips prior to arrival in Vietnam. Once declarations are completed, immigration authorities can analyse the data and process entry procedures in a timely manner, helping travellers avoid long queues and waiting times at immigration checkpoints.

Government approves framework to overhaul adoption law

Government approves framework to overhaul adoption law

Three broad policy directions for amending the Law on Adoption have been endorsed in Resolution 123 issued on May 6, which tasks the Ministry of Justice with drafting a revised law for Government review by June. Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau will oversee the process.

The second congress of the Vietnamese Youth and Student Federation in Europe (VYSEF) on May 9 ( Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese youth in Europe strengthen ties, expand network

For 2026–2031, VYSEF aims to develop in a more professional and sustainable manner, focusing on promoting digital transformation, improving coordination of activities, strengthening connections among young intellectuals, and promoting cooperation with international partners.