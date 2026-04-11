Cambodia highlights significance of Party official’s visit

Phnom Penh (VNA) - The official visit to Cambodia by Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu has been described by Cambodian officials as carrying profound political and diplomatic significance, helping reinforce the traditional ties between the two Parties and countries.

According to its press release, the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) Central Committee affirmed that the visit aimed to further implement high-level agreements between the two Parties, as well as the 2025–2027 delegation exchange programme, in line with the guiding principles of “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability.”

During the visit, Tu held talks and meetings with senior Cambodian leaders, including Acting Head of State, President of the CPP, and President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Hun Sen, Prime Minister Hun Manet and President of the National Assembly Khuon Sudary. Both sides exchanged views on national developments, shared governance experience, and agreed on directions to promote bilateral cooperation and coordination at regional and international forums.

At the meetings, CPP Vice President Samdech Say Chhum praised Vietnam’s development achievements and expressed confidence that the country will achieve its goal of becoming a high-income developed nation by 2045 under the leadership of the CPV.

For his part, Tu congratulated Cambodia on its achievements, highlighting the leadership role of the CPP and its senior leaders in national development. He also commended the strong cooperation between the two countries, particularly in defence, security and border affairs.

He said border provinces of the two countries have worked effectively together to curb transnational crime and strengthen security, helping transform border areas into zones of peace, friendship, cooperation and development. He also stressed the importance of preventing hostile forces from using one country’s territory against the other, while accelerating the completion of border demarcation and marker planting between Vietnam and Cambodia.

On regional issues, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the centrality of ASEAN and resolving disputes through peaceful means in accordance with international law. Cambodia also thanked Vietnam for joining other ASEAN members in supporting a ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand and for participating in monitoring mechanisms to ensure its implementation.

On this occasion, Tu and CPP Vice President Men Sam An, who is also Chairperson of the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Associatio, attended a friendly meeting with Cambodian alumni who had studied in Vietnam, contributing to enhanced people-to-people exchanges.

Cambodian leaders, including Hun Sen, expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation will continue to grow, with a two-way trade target of 20 billion USD reachable in the coming years./.