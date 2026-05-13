Business

Vietnam supports EL AL Airlines in launching direct flights to Hanoi

Under the plan, the inaugural flight is scheduled to depart on October 24, 2026, linking Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport with Hanoi's Noi Bai International Airport.

Representatives from the Vietnamese Embassy and Trade Office in Israel and EL AL Airlines at the meeting on May 12. (Photo: VNA)
Representatives from the Vietnamese Embassy and Trade Office in Israel and EL AL Airlines at the meeting on May 12. (Photo: VNA)

Tel Aviv (VNA) – The Trade Office at the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel has pledged support for EL AL Airlines in launching a direct air route connecting Israel and Hanoi.​

At a working session held at EL AL Airlines’ headquarters on May 12, representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy and Trade Office and the Israeli national carrier discussed measures to promote the opening of direct flights between the two countries.​

Speaking at the meeting, Shlomi Zafrany, EL AL Airlines’s Chief Commercial Officer, highlighted Vietnam’s strong market potential and prospects in the airline's strategy for expanding aviation cooperation and developing routes to Asia. He said the carrier is planning to launch direct flights from Israel to Hanoi and called for support from the Vietnamese Embassy and Trade Office for implementation.​

Under the plan, the inaugural flight is scheduled to depart on October 24, 2026, linking Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport with Hanoi's Noi Bai International Airport. During the initial winter schedule from October 24, 2026, to March 25, 2027, the airline plans to operate three flights per week using Boeing 787 Dreamliner wide-body aircraft. Flight frequency may be increased in line with passenger demand.​

Le Thai Hoa, Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Israel, welcomed EL AL Airlines’ concrete roadmap for launching a direct route to Vietnam, affirming that the Trade Office and Embassy are ready to support the carrier and connect it with suitable Vietnamese partners to explore mutually beneficial business opportunities.​

He noted that Vietnam is emerging as an increasingly attractive destination for foreign investors, businesses, traders and tourists, including those from Israel. The implementation of the Vietnam – Israel Free Trade Agreement since mid-November 2024 has further boosted bilateral economic, trade and investment ties.​

The Embassy and Trade Office have provided guidance on procedures related to flight permits and visas for flight crew members, helping the airline comply with Vietnamese regulations and coordinate with local partners.​

Previously, the Vietnamese Embassy and Trade Office supported Arkia Israeli Airlines in launching direct flights to Hanoi from January 5, 2026. They are currently assisting this private carrier in seeking approval to open a direct route between Tel Aviv and Ho Chi Minh City./.

VNA
#EL AL Airlines #direct air route #Ben Gurion International Airport #Noi Bai International Airport #Vietnam- Israel flights Israel Vietnam
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