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Bac Ninh promotes lychee tourism with 36 model orchards

According to the Bac Ninh Centre for Culture and Tourism Promotion, the orchards must comply with VietGAP, GlobalGAP or organic production standards while offering suitable conditions for experiential tourism activities. They are also required to connect with nearby tourist attractions, craft villages and historical sites to form integrated tour routes.

To promote the local lychee brand, expand consumption markets and enhance the fruit's value, Bac Ninh province is organising various trade promotion activities and experiential tourism programmes during the 2026 lychee season. (Photo: VNA)
To promote the local lychee brand, expand consumption markets and enhance the fruit's value, Bac Ninh province is organising various trade promotion activities and experiential tourism programmes during the 2026 lychee season. (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh (VNA) – The northern province of Bac Ninh has selected 36 outstanding lychee orchards to serve visitors during the 2026 lychee season as part of efforts to promote its lychee brand in association with agricultural tourism development.

The orchards, covering a combined area of 36.1 hectares and expected to yield about 315.9 tonnes of fruit, were chosen from 143 “beautiful lychee orchards” recognised by the provincial People’s Committee. They meet criteria related to cultivation area, production standards, food safety, transport accessibility and tourism-friendly landscapes.

The selected orchards are located in eight key lychee-growing communes and wards, namely Tan Son, Phuong Son, Son Hai, Kien Lao, Luc Ngan, Phuc Hoa, Chu and Nam Duong. Among them, Phuc Hoa commune has the largest number with nine orchards covering 6.8 hectares, while Phuong Son ward has five orchards spanning 6 hectares.

According to the Bac Ninh Centre for Culture and Tourism Promotion, the orchards must comply with VietGAP, GlobalGAP or organic production standards while offering suitable conditions for experiential tourism activities. They are also required to connect with nearby tourist attractions, craft villages and historical sites to form integrated tour routes.

Parking areas, directional signs and environmental sanitation are among the conditions for welcoming visitors. Orchard owners are also encouraged to equip themselves with knowledge about the history, culture and cultivation techniques of lychee growing to better introduce the fruit and local traditions to tourists.

Various lychee varieties will be featured, including thieu lychee, early-ripening 'u hong' lychee and Thanh Ha hybrid lychee. All orchards are cultivated under safe production processes and granted growing area codes for both domestic consumption and export markets. Visitors will have opportunities not only to sightsee and take photos but also to directly experience fruit picking, tasting and purchasing at the orchards.

The move reflects the province’s orientation of linking agricultural production with tourism and service development while gradually tapping the potential of eco-tourism and experiential tourism in concentrated fruit-growing areas. It is also expected to help farmers increase economic value by combining agricultural production with tourism services and on-site consumption activities.

During this year’s lychee season, local authorities will coordinate with tourism and cultural sectors to develop tours linking the orchards with well-known destinations such as Tay Yen Tu spiritual and ecological tourism area, Vinh Nghiem Pagoda and Dong Ho folk painting village, creating distinctive seasonal tourism products.

Orchard owners are being encouraged to improve facilities for visitors, including environmental sanitation, check-in areas, rest stops and displays of One Commune One Product (OCOP) items and local specialties. Authorities are also strengthening food safety, security and traffic management to ensure safe and convenient experiences for tourists.

In 2026, Bac Ninh province has nearly 29,800ha under lychee cultivation, with total output estimated at about 95,068 tonnes, including 40,048 tonnes of early-ripening lychee and 55,020 tonnes of main-season lychee./.

VNA
#Bac Ninh #tourism development #food safety #agricultural production #lychee #OCOP Bac Ninh
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