Business

Vietnam strives to sustain dragon fruit exports to EU

Food safety warnings from the EU declined sharply from 64 cases in 2024 to 17 in 2025 thanks to strengthened inspections, traceability measures and corrective actions.

Dragon fruit is among major foreign currency earner of Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)
Dragon fruit is among major foreign currency earner of Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is stepping up measures to maintain dragon fruit exports to the European Union (EU) amid increasingly stringent food safety and pesticide residue regulations imposed by the bloc.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, Vietnamese dragon fruit, a major foreign currency earner, remains subject to enhanced control under Annex II of Regulation (EU) 2019/1793, with an inspection frequency of 30%.

The pressure on exporters is expected to increase further after the EU announced on January 29, 2026, a shift in setting maximum residue limits (MRLs) from a “risk-based” to a “hazard-based” approach. Under the new method, high-risk substances potentially linked to cancer or endocrine disruption will face a default MRL of just 0.01mg/kg. This may directly affect agricultural production processes in exporting countries, including Vietnam.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Dang Ngoc Diep said the ministry has directed specialised agencies and localities to assess the impact of the new regulations and review issues to serve dialogue with EU authorities. It has also organised technical training programmes to update businesses and producers on new requirements to ensure compliance throughout the production and export chain.

Vietnamese authorities said food safety warnings from the EU declined sharply from 64 cases in 2024 to 17 in 2025 thanks to strengthened inspections, traceability measures and corrective actions.

Notably, an inspection by the EU Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety (DG-SANTE) in June 2025 gave positive assessments of Vietnamese chilli, dragon fruit and durian exports, creating a basis for future negotiations to reduce inspection frequency.

Huynh Tan Dat, Director of the Department of Plant Production and Protection, said Vietnam is promoting sustainable farming models, reducing dependence on chemicals, and increasing the use of biological plant protection measures to improve compliance with EU standards. Inspections and stringent settlement of violations will also be stepped up to boost production transparency and meet international requirements.

Deputy Minister Diep said stricter EU requirements present both a challenge and an opportunity for Vietnam’s agricultural sector to improve product quality, transparency and sustainability, thereby strengthening the position of Vietnamese farm produce in international markets./.

VNA
#Vietnam's exports to the EU #dragon fruits #Ministry of Agriculture and Environment #food safety Vietnam European Union
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Post-pandemic recovery

Related News

The shipments are unloaded at the airport. (Photo: VNA broadcasts)

Nearly 100 tonnes of Vietnamese fruits, vegetables airlifted to UAE

Vietnamese fresh produce and processed foods are increasingly recognised for their quality, with items such as cashew nuts, coffee and spices gaining popularity among Middle East consumers. In 2025, Vietnam’s farm produce exports to the UAE exceeded 445 million USD, up nearly 24% year-on-year.

Green production, standardised value chains key to fruit, vegetable sector growth

Green production, standardised value chains key to fruit, vegetable sector growth

Facing mounting pressure from increasingly stringent domestic and international standards, Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable sector is accelerating its shift toward green, safe, and sustainable production models. Beyond changing farming practices, localities and businesses are stepping up efforts to standardise value chains and build brands to achieve growth targets for 2026.

See more

Workers process clams for export at the factory of Thanh Hoa Fishery Import-Export JSC in Thanh Hoa province. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Vietnam notifies WTO committee of goods origin management reforms

The information presented by Vietnam attracted attention from others WTO members amid global efforts to accelerate the digital transformation of import – export procedures and improve the implementation of rules of origin to enhance supply chain adaptability.

A Petrolimex worker refuels a motorbike. (Photo: VNA)

Energy imports surge in first quarter of 2026

Data from Vietnam Customs shows that the country spent approximately 2.93 billion USD importing nearly 3.37 million tonnes of petroleum products in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 77.8% in value and over 44% in volume compared to the same period last year.

A perspective of the Quang Ninh 1 Wind Power Plant project (Photo: Quang Ninh provincial Department of Construction)

Quang Ninh gives nod to first offshore wind power plant

The project is expected to have a designed capacity of 50 MW and will be implemented in nearshore waters of the Co To special zone. It will be the first offshore wind power project in the province, playing a pioneering role in tapping Quang Ninh’s abundant renewable energy potential.

Viettel launches the Unitel Logistics brand in Laos. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese firms expand global footprint

The Government recently approved the “Go Global” programme for 2026-2030, which identifies the private sector as a key driving force in Vietnam’s international expansion process. It aims to help Vietnamese private enterprises strengthen their overseas presence in a comprehensive, effective and sustainable manner through international investment, business activities and deeper integration into regional and global supply and value chains.

Vietnam and Cambodia are seeking to strengthen supply chain connectivity and promote sustainable border trade at a trade promotion conference in Vietnam's Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap on May 15. (Photo: https://thoibaonganhang.vn/)

Vietnam, Cambodia eye stronger border trade, supply chain connectivity

Vietnam–Cambodia trade ties have grown rapidly in recent years, becoming one of the major pillars of economic cooperation in the Mekong sub-region. The two countries share a 1,137-km border and an increasingly developed network of international and secondary border gates, facilitating cross-border trade, logistics and investment.

Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

Three proposals to connect overseas Vietnamese resources with private economy at home

There are currently many Vietnamese IT specialists working in technology corporations, banks, start-ups and innovation ecosystems across Canada. With appropriate mechanisms in place, this workforce could become a technology bridge, helping Vietnamese enterprises access management expertise, technical solutions, international standards and partnership networks in North America.

The Nguyen Van Linh–Nguyen Huu Tho intersection fully opens both underpasses to traffic, helping ease congestion in the area. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City pushes for full public investment disbursement

Ho Chi Minh City was allocated a record 147.599 trillion VND (5.6 billion USD) in public investment capital for 2026, up 22.6% from last year and accounting for nearly 14.6% of the nation’s total public investment budget. However, disbursement by the end of April remained below the national average.

Visitors explore Quang Tri province’s OCOP products (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri links OCOP products with tourism to expand farm produce markets

The central province currently has 160 OCOP products developed by cooperatives, cooperative groups and businesses, including two five-star and 31 four-star products. These locally distinctive products are gradually becoming "ambassadors" showcasing Quang Tri’s culture and identity to domestic and international visitors.