Business

Reference exchange rate inches up on May 15

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,388 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,874 VND/USD.

The daily reference exchange rate is at 25,131 VND/USD on May 15. (Photo: VNA)
The daily reference exchange rate is at 25,131 VND/USD on May 15. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,131 VND/USD on May 15, up 5 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,388 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,874 VND/USD.

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also went up compared to the May 14 trading session.

At 8:30am, both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying at 26,137 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,387 VND/USD, up 5 VND from the previous session./.

VNA
#reference exchange rate #State Bank of Vietnam #USD/VND exchange rate #commercial banks
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

See more

Can Tho, Belarus eye trade, investment opportunities

Can Tho, Belarus eye trade, investment opportunities

Belarusian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Alexander Sidoruk said his working visit to Can Tho city exposes ample untapped economic potential. The Belarus side brings strengths in exporting fertilisers, crop protection chemicals, agricultural equipment, and high-tech products, and is interested in importing Vietnamese rice, coffee, rubber, seafood, and dairy products.

Retail fuel prices are simultaneously reduced from 15:00 on May 14. (Photo: VNA)

Retail fuel prices cut from May 14 afternoon

Retail fuel prices were simultaneously reduced from 15:00 on May 14 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and and the Ministry of Finance, with E5RON92 biofuel recording the sharpest decline.

A chip assembly and testing plant of Intel at the Saigon Hi-Tech Park in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Intel deepens engagement in Vietnam’s semiconductor industry

According to the Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) management board, Intel has relocated part of its production line from Costa Rica to SHTP as part of its global manufacturing restructuring strategy aimed at improving efficiency and competitiveness.

A customer purchase E10 biofuel petrol at a PVOIL filling station on Thai Thinh street in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Biofuel ready for nationwide rollout

For biofuels, particularly E10, to develop successfully, stronger and more coordinated policies are needed, especially pricing mechanisms capable of creating a sufficiently attractive gap between E10 and mineral-based petrol, an expert has said.

An automobile assembly line of the THACO Truong Hai Group in Da Nang. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang promotes investment attraction to achieve over 11% growth

Da Nang's foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction showed strong growth, reaching 237.7 million USD, double the level recorded a year earlier. The city granted licences for 47 new FDI projects, approved capital adjustments for 16 projects and recorded 10 transactions involving capital contributions and share acquisitions in economic organisations.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang speaks at the forum. (Photo: vneconomy.vn)

Vietnam pivots to selective, high-quality FDI attraction for sustainable growth: Deputy PM

The FDI sector remains a key pillar of Vietnam’s economy, with more than 46,500 valid projects and total registered capital exceeding 543 billion USD so far. Disbursed capital has reached around 357.6 billion USD. The FDI sector contributes over 20% of GDP, accounts for around 70% of total export turnover, and creates jobs for millions of workers. Vietnam continues to rank among ASEAN’s leading FDI destinations despite global investment slowdowns.