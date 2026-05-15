Reference exchange rate inches up on May 15

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,131 VND/USD on May 15, up 5 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,388 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,874 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also went up compared to the May 14 trading session.



At 8:30am, both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying at 26,137 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,387 VND/USD, up 5 VND from the previous session./.



VNA