Reference exchange rate continues to rise on May 12

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,123 VND/USD on May 12, up 5 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,379 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,867 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also saw increases from the May 11 session.



At 8:25, Vietcombank listed the buying at 26,129 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,379 VND/USD, both up 6 VND from the previous session.



Meanwhile, BIDV raised the buying rate by 16 VND to 26,139 and the selling rate by 6 VND to 26,379./.

VNA