Vietnam, Cambodia eye stronger border trade, supply chain connectivity

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam and Cambodia are seeking to strengthen supply chain connectivity and promote sustainable border trade at a trade promotion conference in Vietnam's Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap on May 15, as the two neighbours work toward boosting bilateral trade to 20 billion USD by 2030.



Co-organised by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the provincial People’s Committee, the event will focus on enhancing supply chain connectivity and promoting sustainable Vietnam–Cambodia border trade amid shifting global supply chains and deeper regional economic integration.



The conference will be held in hybrid fomat, while also livestreamed on digital platforms to broaden participation from businesses and trade agencies.



It will feature an opening session and two thematic discussions covering trade and investment facilitation policies, logistics and border-gate infrastructure development, e-commerce and digital payments, as well as measures to boost bilateral trade and production cooperation in sectors where both countries hold competitive advantages.



The event will also feature direct exchanges between business communities from both countries to expand opportunities for business cooperation. Through the in-depth discussions, enterprises will gain valuable insights to strengthen supply chain connectivity and foster border trade development with Cambodia.



A key highlight of the event will be the signing of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between Vietnamese and Cambodian businesses, aimed at translating trade and investment opportunities into concrete partnerships.



The conference will also include product showcases featuring specialties from Vietnam’s southern localities alongside Cambodian goods. Exhibits will range from processed agricultural products to handicrafts, offering enterprises an opportunity to promote their brands, production capabilities and product standards while seeking wider access to Cambodia and other Southeast Asian markets.



In addition, business-to-business (B2B) networking sessions will allow companies from both sides to connect directly in sectors including agro-aquaculture-forestry, food processing, textiles, footwear and heavy industrial goods.



Organisers expect the conference to serve as a practical platform for dialogue between policymakers and the business community from the two nations, while helping improve supply chain integration between Vietnam’s southern region and the Cambodian market, towards further promoting bilateral economic and trade ties.



Vietnam–Cambodia trade ties have grown rapidly in recent years, becoming one of the major pillars of economic cooperation in the Mekong sub-region. The two countries share a 1,137-km border and an increasingly developed network of international and secondary border gates, facilitating cross-border trade, logistics and investment.



The two-way trade reached 10.1 billion USD in 2024 and surpassed 11 billion USD in 2025. The two countries are targeting 20 billion USD in bilateral trade by 2030 through stronger official trade channels, logistics development and deeper regional supply chain integration.



Vietnam’s key exports to Cambodia include textiles and garments, steel products, petroleum, machinery and equipment, chemicals, and processed food products. Meanwhile, Vietnam mainly imports cashew nuts, rubber, agricultural products, and industrial production materials from Cambodia.



As global supply chains shift, deeper bilateral connectivity is expected to reduce logistics costs, improve regional production networks and strengthen sustainable economic cooperation between the two countries./.







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