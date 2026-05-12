Sci-Tech

Experts hope for expanded Vietnam-India innovation cooperation

Indian experts voiced confidence that the state visit by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam would create fresh momentum for Vietnam-India cooperation in innovation, digital technology and startups, contributing to the more substantive and effective development of the two countries’ Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The EV models are manufactured at VinFast's factory in India. (Photo: VNA)
The EV models are manufactured at VinFast's factory in India. (Photo: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) – Indian experts have expressed optimism about the prospects for stronger cooperation with Vietnam in innovation, digital technology and startup, highlighting the two countries' complementary strengths in this field.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s reporter on the sidelines of the Vietnam-India Innovation Forum, held during the state visit to India by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam from May 5-7, Amitabh Nag, CEO of the Bhasha India digital language division and startup hub under India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), said Vietnam and India possess significant potential for cooperation thanks to their high-quality human resources and growing focus on deep-tech and emerging technologies.

He noted that both countries share the aspiration of becoming developed nations by 2045 and 2047, respectively, creating favourable conditions for startup organisations and associations to jointly build collaborative ecosystems serving not only domestic markets but also global expansion.

According to Nag, artificial intelligence (AI) and language data represent highly promising areas for bilateral cooperation because they are closely linked to national cultural identities.

He said India is implementing the Bhasha Interface project to develop AI models and language datasets for multiple languages, including those with limited digital resources. The country has also developed a national language technology platform integrating AI models and language data while making much of the system open-source to enhance compatibility and international connectivity.

Notably, Vietnamese has already been integrated into India’s language platform, enabling seamless conversion of content from Indian languages into Vietnamese text and speech.
Nag expressed hope that Vietnam and India would further strengthen cooperation in startup ecosystems, AI and language data in the coming years.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ranit Chatterjee, co-founder of three startups — RIKA India, RIKA Institute and DTECH — described the Vietnam-India Innovation Forum as a future-oriented initiative and an important platform connecting startups from both countries.

According to Chatterjee, disaster management and climate change response are among the most promising areas for bilateral cooperation, as Vietnam and India face many similar natural disaster risks.

He said startups could play an important role in developing technological solutions for future disaster management and response, not only in South Asia but also across Southeast Asia.
Chatterjee also suggested Vietnam and India cooperate in developing AI-powered robotics and other advanced technologies, including quantum technology, to help minimise and manage common risks facing both countries.

Indian experts voiced confidence that the state visit by General Secretary and State President Lam would create fresh momentum for Vietnam-India cooperation in innovation, digital technology and startups, contributing to the more substantive and effective development of the two countries’ Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership./.



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