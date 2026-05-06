Sci-Tech

Vietnam attends SAHA 2026 defence, aerospace exhibition in Türkiye

Vietnam’s participation in SAHA 2026 International Defence & Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul reflects the country’s consistent policy of enhancing international defence integration and promoting defence industry cooperation towards self-reliance, self-strengthening, modernisation and dual-use development.

The Vietnamese delegation attends the SAHA 2026 International Defence & Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul. (Photo: qdnd.vn)
The Vietnamese delegation attends the SAHA 2026 International Defence & Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – A high-ranking delegation from Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence led by Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang has attended the SAHA 2026 International Defence & Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul at the invitation of the Turkish Ministry of National Defence.

Held biennially since 2018, SAHA 2026 is among the world’s major international exhibitions in defence, aerospace and space technology.

This year’s edition brings together more than 1,700 enterprises from 120 countries, including major defence corporations, government and military agencies, as well as research and development centres. More than 300 new defence products and technological solutions are introduced at the May 5-9 event.

Vietnam’s participation in the exhibition reflects the country’s consistent policy of enhancing international defence integration and promoting defence industry cooperation towards self-reliance, self-strengthening, modernisation and dual-use development. The effort also contributes to building the Vietnam People's Army into a revolutionary, regular, elite and modern force capable of meeting national defence requirements in the new context.

The event also provides an opportunity for the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence to introduce the country’s defence industry and exchange experience in preparation for the third Vietnam International Defence Expo 2026.

During the exhibition, the Vietnamese delegation is scheduled to visit booths of leading global defence manufacturers, learning about the latest advances in defence technology, aerospace industry development, modern weapons systems and dual-use technological solutions, while exploring opportunities for research cooperation, technology development and transfer.

Notably, Viettel High Technology Industries Corporation (Viettel High Tech) under the Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel), showcases 73 high-tech products across eight key areas, including radar, electronic warfare, unmanned aerial vehicles, electro-optics, military communications, command-and-control systems, simulation models and private 5G networks.

The portfolio reflected the company’s strategy of building a comprehensive defence technology ecosystem and demonstrated its growing mastery of core technologies.

Beyond product promotion, Viettel High Tech seeks to position itself as a partner in the defence industrial value chain. On the sidelines of the exhibition, it plans to hold working sessions with major Turkish partners, including TUBITAK, SDT Space & Defence Technologies, Transvaro, STM and Roketsan.

The approach highlights a strategy of connecting multiple links in the value chain, from research and development to integration and commercialisation.

Through SAHA 2026, Viettel High Tech aims to gradually deepen its participation in the global defence industrial supply chain and create a stronger foundation for “Make in Vietnam” solutions to expand into international markets./.

VNA
#SAHA 2026 International Defence & Aerospace Exhibition #SAHA 2026 #Viettel High Tech #Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Resolution in Action

Related News

A high-ranking military delegation from the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence visits an exhibition booth (Photo: Ministry of National Defence)

Vietnam attends defence services, security exhibitions in Malaysia

This year’s exhibitions feature 15 thematic categories, highlighting modern military products such as aircraft, warships, armoured vehicles, man-portable low-range missile systems, anti-aircraft gun systems, laser weapons, as well as various types of ammunition, military uniforms, and logistics equipment serving defence purposes.

See more

Vietnam, Austria seek deeper cooperation in cybersecurity

Vietnam, Austria seek deeper cooperation in cybersecurity

The Austria-Vietnam Cybersecurity Forum was held in a hybrid format in Vienna on May 5, bringing together policymakers, businesses, and experts to explore opportunities for bilateral cooperation while advancing policy dialogue on cybersecurity.

Students engage in hands-on learning through the application of digital technology software. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Resolution 57 delivers tangible gains in digital life of citizens

The resolution has generated not only strategic momentum but also practical impact, as digital technologies are increasingly embedded in daily activities, driving socio-economic development and laying a solid foundation for rapid and sustainable growth in the new phase.

The Duc Giang General Hospital and Vietnam Post Corporation jointly launch a model applying drones to medical transport services. (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)

Vietnam charts UAV strategy as Hanoi eyes low-altitude economy

Vietnam is accelerating a national strategy to develop unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as a cornerstone of its emerging low-altitude economy, with Hanoi positioning itself to pilot new governance models, regulatory sandboxes and early-stage applications in controlled airspace.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and the Republic of Korea's President Lee Jae Myung attend an economic forum in Hanoi on April 23. (Photo: VNA)

SK Group partners to build AI ecosystem in Vietnam

SK Innovation and SK Telecom signed MoUs with Nghe An province and the National Innovation Centre of Vietnam to advance AI ecosystem development and support the country’s long-term growth strategy.

CMC signs an AI cooperation deal with Korean partner FuriosaAI (Photo: CMC)

CMC signs AI cooperation deal with Korean partner

Under the agreement, CMC Global - a member of CMC Corporation - and FuriosaAI will collaborate on developing AI application software, leveraging their respective technological strengths and customer ecosystems to roll out joint projects in the coming period.

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung (R) and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Science and ICT of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Bae Kyung Hoon in Hanoi on April 22, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, RoK promote science, technology cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung encouraged Korean enterprises to scale up investment in Vietnam, particularly in priority sectors such as infrastructure development, high-tech electronics manufacturing, semiconductors, big data, biotechnology, and smart urban development.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Le Xuan Dinh delivers opening remarks at the launching ceremony of the Scientific Innovation Competition 2026 on April 21. (Photo: VNA)

Scientific Innovation Competition opens to OVs, boosting global talent linkages

In response to World Creativity and Innovation Day 2026, the contest provides a platform for individuals and teams nationwide who are passionate about research, creativity, and practical application of science, while promoting a movement of scientific inquiry within the community, particularly among young people.

Dr. Santiago Dueñas Carrera (left), Vice President of Cuba’s BioCubaFarma group, and Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes at the press briefing in Hanoi on April 21 (Photo: VNA)

Biotechnology cooperation – new driver of Vietnam - Cuba relations

A representative from BioCubaFarma emphasised that the longstanding Vietnam – Cuba friendship provides a solid foundation for further advancing comprehensive cooperation, especially in science and technology – a key driver of socio-economic development and national healthcare sovereignty.

A Viettel 5G base station in Dong Hai ward, Khanh Hoa province (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam develops digital infrastructure aligned with demands of AI era

The data centre and cloud computing sector is entering a phase of redefinition. Infrastructure is no longer merely a backbone for data storage and processing, but is evolving into a foundational platform powering complex digital ecosystems—from AI and advanced analytics to real-time applications.

Workers manufacture products at Keystone Electrical Vietnam Co., Ltd. in the Lien Ha Thai industrial park. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam turning ideas into value, aspirations into reality

Resolution No. 57 of the Politburo on breakthroughs in science-technology development, innovation, and national digital transformation is being vigorously implemented nationwide. Within this framework, innovation is increasingly recognised as a key engine for rapid and sustainable growth.

MK Smart achieves Common Criteria EAL5+ Certification, expanding opportunities in global digital identity

MK Smart achieves Common Criteria EAL5+ Certification, expanding opportunities in global digital identity

As countries accelerate the development of digital governments, electronic identification (eID) and electronic passports (ePassport) are becoming essential infrastructure. At the same time, security requirements are becoming increasingly stringent security requirements, particularly for systems that store sensitive data such as citizens’ identity and biometric information.