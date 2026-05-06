Vietnam attends SAHA 2026 defence, aerospace exhibition in Türkiye

Hanoi (VNA) – A high-ranking delegation from Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence led by Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang has attended the SAHA 2026 International Defence & Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul at the invitation of the Turkish Ministry of National Defence.



Held biennially since 2018, SAHA 2026 is among the world’s major international exhibitions in defence, aerospace and space technology.



This year’s edition brings together more than 1,700 enterprises from 120 countries, including major defence corporations, government and military agencies, as well as research and development centres. More than 300 new defence products and technological solutions are introduced at the May 5-9 event.

Vietnam’s participation in the exhibition reflects the country’s consistent policy of enhancing international defence integration and promoting defence industry cooperation towards self-reliance, self-strengthening, modernisation and dual-use development. The effort also contributes to building the Vietnam People's Army into a revolutionary, regular, elite and modern force capable of meeting national defence requirements in the new context.



The event also provides an opportunity for the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence to introduce the country’s defence industry and exchange experience in preparation for the third Vietnam International Defence Expo 2026.



During the exhibition, the Vietnamese delegation is scheduled to visit booths of leading global defence manufacturers, learning about the latest advances in defence technology, aerospace industry development, modern weapons systems and dual-use technological solutions, while exploring opportunities for research cooperation, technology development and transfer.



Notably, Viettel High Technology Industries Corporation (Viettel High Tech) under the Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel), showcases 73 high-tech products across eight key areas, including radar, electronic warfare, unmanned aerial vehicles, electro-optics, military communications, command-and-control systems, simulation models and private 5G networks.



The portfolio reflected the company’s strategy of building a comprehensive defence technology ecosystem and demonstrated its growing mastery of core technologies.



Beyond product promotion, Viettel High Tech seeks to position itself as a partner in the defence industrial value chain. On the sidelines of the exhibition, it plans to hold working sessions with major Turkish partners, including TUBITAK, SDT Space & Defence Technologies, Transvaro, STM and Roketsan.



The approach highlights a strategy of connecting multiple links in the value chain, from research and development to integration and commercialisation.



Through SAHA 2026, Viettel High Tech aims to gradually deepen its participation in the global defence industrial supply chain and create a stronger foundation for “Make in Vietnam” solutions to expand into international markets./.