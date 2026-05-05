Sci-Tech

Vietnam, Austria seek deeper cooperation in cybersecurity

The Austria-Vietnam Cybersecurity Forum was held in a hybrid format in Vienna on May 5, bringing together policymakers, businesses, and experts to explore opportunities for bilateral cooperation while advancing policy dialogue on cybersecurity.

austria-vietnam-cybersecurity-forum.jpg
The forum aims to explore stronger cooperation between Vietnam and Austria in cybersecurity. (Source: Organisers)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Austria–Vietnam Cybersecurity Forum was held in a hybrid format in Vienna on May 5, bringing together policymakers, businesses, and experts to explore opportunities for bilateral cooperation while advancing policy dialogue on cybersecurity.

The event was co-organised by the Embassy of Vietnam in Austria, the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKO), the Austrian Institute of Technology (AIT), and Vietnam’s FPT Corporation. It aims to deliver concrete outcomes that deepen collaboration, strengthen institutional and technological capacities, and foster new business and investment opportunities, contributing to global cybersecurity efforts.

vnanet-vu-le-thai-hoang.jpg
Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Vietnam to Austria Vu Le Thai Hoang speaks at the forum (Photo: VNA)

Addressing the forum, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Vietnam to Austria Vu Le Thai Hoang stressed that cybersecurity is no longer merely a technical issue, but “a pillar of national resilience, economic stability, and international trust.”

He noted that in Vietnam, digital transformation is already a reality, with nearly 80% of the country’s 100 million people online. Digital banking, e-government, and smart manufacturing are expanding rapidly.

However, this rapid growth also brings significant risks. In 2024 alone, Vietnam recorded more than 13,000 cyberattacks, causing damages exceeding 800 million USD, with ransomware, data breaches, and phishing incidents on the rise.

vncs-security.jpg
Vietnam Cyberspace Security Technology JSC (VNCS)’s information security monitoring centre. (Photo: VNCS)

Echoing these concerns, Ha Van Bac, Deputy Director General of the Department for Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention, said that cyber threats have continued to grow in both scale and sophistication. In 2025, thousands of cyberattacks targeted information systems across government agencies, organisations, and businesses.

Notably, ransomware incidents have surged, affecting more than 3,000 enterprises. These attacks are increasingly targeting not only large corporations but also small and medium-sized enterprises, service providers, and interconnected supply chains, amplifying the risk of widespread disruption.

According to Bac, as of January 2026, Vietnam has over 85.6 million internet users, accounting for approximately 84.2% of the population, ranking 12th globally. While this creates vast opportunities for digital services and innovation, it also places greater demands on cybersecurity, data protection, and the fight against high-tech crime.

In response, Vietnam has made cybersecurity a national priority. Ambassador Hoang highlighted the establishment of the Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention under the Ministry of Public Security, along with the activation of the National Cybersecurity Incident Response Alliance to enhance cross-sector coordination.

He emphasised that Vietnam is entering a new phase of rapid and sustainable development driven by science and technology, with digital transformation, innovation, and high-tech industries identified as key engines of growth. “Technology without trust is fragile - and trust begins with security,” he said.

At the international level, Vietnam has also stepped up its engagement. Last October in Hanoi, the country hosted the signing ceremony of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, also known as the Hanoi Convention, marking a significant milestone in global cooperation. Vietnam is the first country in Southeast Asia and the third in the world to ratify the convention, and is actively working with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and other partners to strengthen capacity in combating cyber-enabled crime and terrorism.

vnanet-hanoi-convention.jpg
In October 2025, Vietnam hosted the signing ceremony of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, also known as the Hanoi Convention, marking a significant milestone in global cooperation. (Photo: VNA)

From the Austrian side, Austrian Ambassador to Vietnam Philipp Agathonos highlighted cybersecurity as one of the key priorities during his tenure, alongside innovation and technology. He noted that Vietnam’s growing digital economy also places it in a more exposed position, requiring stronger resilience and international cooperation.

“A safe and secure digital environment is essential for economic growth and societal stability. Both governments and businesses stand to benefit from strengthened cybersecurity,” he said, expressing confidence in the potential for deeper bilateral engagement.

Agathonos also pointed to ongoing initiatives such as the International Digital Security Forum (IDSF) and upcoming EU cooperation programmes, including Horizon-related activities, as platforms to further expand collaboration between Austria and Vietnam.

vnanet-austrian-ambassador-to-vietnam.jpg
Austrian Ambassador to Vietnam Philipp Agathonos speaks at the forum (Photo: VNA)

Reinforcing this outlook, Dieter Hempel, Head of the Austrian Agency for Economic Cooperation and Development (AED), noted that the two sides have recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Vietnam’s National Cyber Security Association (NCSA), creating a foundation for more concrete cooperation.

He said the MoU is expected to be translated into practical initiatives, including training programmes, technical exchanges, and joint projects. “Our goal is to bring Austrian best practices to partner countries and work directly with practitioners to deliver tangible results,” he noted, adding that such cooperation would also help foster stronger business and economic ties between the two countries.

Highlighting the potential for bilateral cooperation, Ambassador Hoang noted that Austria brings strong expertise to the partnership, with AIT leading major EU cybersecurity competence networks and working closely with the IAEA on nuclear cybersecurity. Vietnam, meanwhile, offers a dynamic and fast-growing digital economy, along with a firm political commitment to strengthening cybersecurity governance.

Together, the two countries can move beyond dialogue into concrete action through technology transfer, joint research, thematic solutions, and workforce development, Hoang said./.

#Vietnam #Austria seek deeper cooperation in cybersecurity
Follow VietnamPlus

Digital transformation

Party building

Related News

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (Photo: VNA)

Top leader signs decision ratifying Hanoi Convention

Vietnam’s swift completion of the ratification procedures, becoming the first country in Southeast Asia and the second globally to join the Hanoi Convention, demonstrates the country’s strong and consistent commitment to upholding international law, the United Nations Charter and multilateralism.

The Vietnamese inter-agency delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Public Security in a group photo with representatives from the IPU, INTERPOL and UNODC. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam calls on countries to soon sign, ratify Hanoi Convention

Ambassador Vu Le Thai Hoang emphasised that beyond signing and ratification, it is crucial to implement the convention in a practical manner through the improvement of national legal frameworks, strengthening institutional capacity, and enhancing sustained international cooperation.

See more

Students engage in hands-on learning through the application of digital technology software. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Resolution 57 delivers tangible gains in digital life of citizens

The resolution has generated not only strategic momentum but also practical impact, as digital technologies are increasingly embedded in daily activities, driving socio-economic development and laying a solid foundation for rapid and sustainable growth in the new phase.

The Duc Giang General Hospital and Vietnam Post Corporation jointly launch a model applying drones to medical transport services. (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)

Vietnam charts UAV strategy as Hanoi eyes low-altitude economy

Vietnam is accelerating a national strategy to develop unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as a cornerstone of its emerging low-altitude economy, with Hanoi positioning itself to pilot new governance models, regulatory sandboxes and early-stage applications in controlled airspace.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and the Republic of Korea's President Lee Jae Myung attend an economic forum in Hanoi on April 23. (Photo: VNA)

SK Group partners to build AI ecosystem in Vietnam

SK Innovation and SK Telecom signed MoUs with Nghe An province and the National Innovation Centre of Vietnam to advance AI ecosystem development and support the country’s long-term growth strategy.

CMC signs an AI cooperation deal with Korean partner FuriosaAI (Photo: CMC)

CMC signs AI cooperation deal with Korean partner

Under the agreement, CMC Global - a member of CMC Corporation - and FuriosaAI will collaborate on developing AI application software, leveraging their respective technological strengths and customer ecosystems to roll out joint projects in the coming period.

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung (R) and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Science and ICT of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Bae Kyung Hoon in Hanoi on April 22, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, RoK promote science, technology cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung encouraged Korean enterprises to scale up investment in Vietnam, particularly in priority sectors such as infrastructure development, high-tech electronics manufacturing, semiconductors, big data, biotechnology, and smart urban development.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Le Xuan Dinh delivers opening remarks at the launching ceremony of the Scientific Innovation Competition 2026 on April 21. (Photo: VNA)

Scientific Innovation Competition opens to OVs, boosting global talent linkages

In response to World Creativity and Innovation Day 2026, the contest provides a platform for individuals and teams nationwide who are passionate about research, creativity, and practical application of science, while promoting a movement of scientific inquiry within the community, particularly among young people.

Dr. Santiago Dueñas Carrera (left), Vice President of Cuba’s BioCubaFarma group, and Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes at the press briefing in Hanoi on April 21 (Photo: VNA)

Biotechnology cooperation – new driver of Vietnam - Cuba relations

A representative from BioCubaFarma emphasised that the longstanding Vietnam – Cuba friendship provides a solid foundation for further advancing comprehensive cooperation, especially in science and technology – a key driver of socio-economic development and national healthcare sovereignty.

A Viettel 5G base station in Dong Hai ward, Khanh Hoa province (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam develops digital infrastructure aligned with demands of AI era

The data centre and cloud computing sector is entering a phase of redefinition. Infrastructure is no longer merely a backbone for data storage and processing, but is evolving into a foundational platform powering complex digital ecosystems—from AI and advanced analytics to real-time applications.

Workers manufacture products at Keystone Electrical Vietnam Co., Ltd. in the Lien Ha Thai industrial park. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam turning ideas into value, aspirations into reality

Resolution No. 57 of the Politburo on breakthroughs in science-technology development, innovation, and national digital transformation is being vigorously implemented nationwide. Within this framework, innovation is increasingly recognised as a key engine for rapid and sustainable growth.

MK Smart achieves Common Criteria EAL5+ Certification, expanding opportunities in global digital identity

MK Smart achieves Common Criteria EAL5+ Certification, expanding opportunities in global digital identity

As countries accelerate the development of digital governments, electronic identification (eID) and electronic passports (ePassport) are becoming essential infrastructure. At the same time, security requirements are becoming increasingly stringent security requirements, particularly for systems that store sensitive data such as citizens’ identity and biometric information.

Sorting fish prior to transport for distribution. (Photo: VNA)

Fishermen keep pace with digital technology

Across central coastal provinces, authorities have introduced policies to restructure fleets, reduce vessel numbers, and support fishermen in transitioning to more sustainable livelihoods. Provinces such as Dak Lak and Gia Lai have earmarked nearly 1 trillion VND to support occupational changes and decommission inefficient vessels, while others including Nghe An, Quang Tri, Hue, and Quang Ngai are implementing roadmaps to phase out thousands of underqualified boats.