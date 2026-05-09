Hue rolls out red carpet to draw high-quality human resources

​Hue (VNA) – Amid an increasingly strong global shift in high-quality human resources, the challenge of attracting talent to return home, as well as drawing foreign experts to work in Vietnam, is no longer unique to the central city of Hue but has become an urgent national priority.

Proposals from insiders

One of the three strategic breakthroughs highlighted at the 14th National Party Congress is the development of human resources, particularly high-quality talent. Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW of the Politburo on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation also emphasises the need for special mechanisms to attract overseas Vietnamese and highly qualified foreigners to live and work in the country.

Having studied in Japan before returning to work at the University of Economics under Hue University, Dr Nguyen Van Dinh suggested that to attract talent, Hue should create the most favourable investment conditions for businesses and research centres in fields such as the digital economy, specialised healthcare, logistics and green technology.

He added that the city should establish clear career advancement pathways, implement competitive salary and incentive schemes, and provide comprehensive social welfare support, including healthcare and education. Special policies, such as tax incentives and financial support for returning experts and scientists, should also be introduced, alongside start-up support and investment funds for talent-driven projects.

In addition, Hue should adopt proactive marketing strategies to position itself as an attractive destination for talent, Dinh said.

Professor Dr Tran Thi Van Hoa, former Vice Rector of the National Economics University (NEU), emphasised the importance of attracting the “creative class” through “brain gain” policies. She suggested encouraging successful overseas Vietnamese from Hue to return not for charitable purposes, but to invest in high-value-added business ventures.

Accordingly, the city’s “red carpet” approach should extend beyond financial incentives to include the creation of a high-quality living environment, with strong healthcare systems, international-standard education and green urban spaces.

Perspectives from policymakers

According to Nguyen Thi Thu Huong, Deputy Director of the Hue Department of Science and Technology, current policies and resolutions have established mechanisms to support scientific research, technological development, innovation and digital transformation.

In the coming period, the city will continue to refine policies on material support, working environments and career development opportunities tailored to local conditions, with a view to attracting, nurturing and retaining leading scientists and experts capable of managing and implementing key science and technology initiatives.

She noted that implementing talent attraction policies would help improve the quality of the science and technology workforce, foster internationally competitive expertise, promote research and technology transfer, enhance competitiveness, develop key sectors, and improve public service quality, thereby contributing to overall economic growth.

Vice Chairman of the Hue People’s Committee Tran Huu Thuy Giang said the city is continuing to improve planning and orientation for human resource development to meet socio-economic development needs through 2030. Priority will be given to high-quality human resources in key sectors such as specialised healthcare, education and training, tourism, high-quality services, information technology, cultural industries and digital transformation.

The city will develop policies to attract and incentivize high-quality talent, create a professional and transparent work environment, and offer long-term career prospects. It also plans to strengthen collaboration among the state, educational institutions and businesses in training and utilising human resources, while expanding international cooperation in education and talent attraction./.