Sci-Tech

Hue rolls out red carpet to draw high-quality human resources

Hue’s “red carpet” approach should extend beyond financial incentives to include the creation of a high-quality living environment, with strong healthcare systems, international-standard education and green urban spaces.

Dr Nguyen Duc Bach, a member of the scientific council of Hue Central Hospital, is among those who laid the first foundations and gradually helped develop the hospital’s human resources and laboratory testing system. (Photo: VNA)
Dr Nguyen Duc Bach, a member of the scientific council of Hue Central Hospital, is among those who laid the first foundations and gradually helped develop the hospital’s human resources and laboratory testing system. (Photo: VNA)

Hue (VNA) – Amid an increasingly strong global shift in high-quality human resources, the challenge of attracting talent to return home, as well as drawing foreign experts to work in Vietnam, is no longer unique to the central city of Hue but has become an urgent national priority.

Proposals from insiders

One of the three strategic breakthroughs highlighted at the 14th National Party Congress is the development of human resources, particularly high-quality talent. Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW of the Politburo on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation also emphasises the need for special mechanisms to attract overseas Vietnamese and highly qualified foreigners to live and work in the country.

Having studied in Japan before returning to work at the University of Economics under Hue University, Dr Nguyen Van Dinh suggested that to attract talent, Hue should create the most favourable investment conditions for businesses and research centres in fields such as the digital economy, specialised healthcare, logistics and green technology.

He added that the city should establish clear career advancement pathways, implement competitive salary and incentive schemes, and provide comprehensive social welfare support, including healthcare and education. Special policies, such as tax incentives and financial support for returning experts and scientists, should also be introduced, alongside start-up support and investment funds for talent-driven projects.

In addition, Hue should adopt proactive marketing strategies to position itself as an attractive destination for talent, Dinh said.

Professor Dr Tran Thi Van Hoa, former Vice Rector of the National Economics University (NEU), emphasised the importance of attracting the “creative class” through “brain gain” policies. She suggested encouraging successful overseas Vietnamese from Hue to return not for charitable purposes, but to invest in high-value-added business ventures.

Accordingly, the city’s “red carpet” approach should extend beyond financial incentives to include the creation of a high-quality living environment, with strong healthcare systems, international-standard education and green urban spaces.

Perspectives from policymakers

According to Nguyen Thi Thu Huong, Deputy Director of the Hue Department of Science and Technology, current policies and resolutions have established mechanisms to support scientific research, technological development, innovation and digital transformation.

In the coming period, the city will continue to refine policies on material support, working environments and career development opportunities tailored to local conditions, with a view to attracting, nurturing and retaining leading scientists and experts capable of managing and implementing key science and technology initiatives.

She noted that implementing talent attraction policies would help improve the quality of the science and technology workforce, foster internationally competitive expertise, promote research and technology transfer, enhance competitiveness, develop key sectors, and improve public service quality, thereby contributing to overall economic growth.

Vice Chairman of the Hue People’s Committee Tran Huu Thuy Giang said the city is continuing to improve planning and orientation for human resource development to meet socio-economic development needs through 2030. Priority will be given to high-quality human resources in key sectors such as specialised healthcare, education and training, tourism, high-quality services, information technology, cultural industries and digital transformation.

The city will develop policies to attract and incentivize high-quality talent, create a professional and transparent work environment, and offer long-term career prospects. It also plans to strengthen collaboration among the state, educational institutions and businesses in training and utilising human resources, while expanding international cooperation in education and talent attraction./.

VNA
#Hue #high-quality human resources #Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW #digital transformation Thua Thien-Hue
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in Action

Vietnam - New era

Human rights

Related News

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks with students at Hanoi University of Science and Technology (Photo: VNA)

Resolution 57: Developing high-quality sci-tech human resources key to master strategic technologies

After one year of implementing Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW of the Politburo, alongside notable achievements, the Central Steering Committee for science and technology development, innovation, and digital transformation has identified persistent shortcomings and bottlenecks requiring urgent attention - most notably a shortage of high-quality human resources in strategic technology fields.

See more

The Vietnamese delegation attends the SAHA 2026 International Defence & Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Vietnam attends SAHA 2026 defence, aerospace exhibition in Türkiye

Vietnam’s participation in SAHA 2026 International Defence & Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul reflects the country’s consistent policy of enhancing international defence integration and promoting defence industry cooperation towards self-reliance, self-strengthening, modernisation and dual-use development.

Vietnam, Austria seek deeper cooperation in cybersecurity

Vietnam, Austria seek deeper cooperation in cybersecurity

The Austria-Vietnam Cybersecurity Forum was held in a hybrid format in Vienna on May 5, bringing together policymakers, businesses, and experts to explore opportunities for bilateral cooperation while advancing policy dialogue on cybersecurity.

Students engage in hands-on learning through the application of digital technology software. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Resolution 57 delivers tangible gains in digital life of citizens

The resolution has generated not only strategic momentum but also practical impact, as digital technologies are increasingly embedded in daily activities, driving socio-economic development and laying a solid foundation for rapid and sustainable growth in the new phase.

The Duc Giang General Hospital and Vietnam Post Corporation jointly launch a model applying drones to medical transport services. (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)

Vietnam charts UAV strategy as Hanoi eyes low-altitude economy

Vietnam is accelerating a national strategy to develop unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as a cornerstone of its emerging low-altitude economy, with Hanoi positioning itself to pilot new governance models, regulatory sandboxes and early-stage applications in controlled airspace.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and the Republic of Korea's President Lee Jae Myung attend an economic forum in Hanoi on April 23. (Photo: VNA)

SK Group partners to build AI ecosystem in Vietnam

SK Innovation and SK Telecom signed MoUs with Nghe An province and the National Innovation Centre of Vietnam to advance AI ecosystem development and support the country’s long-term growth strategy.

CMC signs an AI cooperation deal with Korean partner FuriosaAI (Photo: CMC)

CMC signs AI cooperation deal with Korean partner

Under the agreement, CMC Global - a member of CMC Corporation - and FuriosaAI will collaborate on developing AI application software, leveraging their respective technological strengths and customer ecosystems to roll out joint projects in the coming period.

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung (R) and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Science and ICT of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Bae Kyung Hoon in Hanoi on April 22, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, RoK promote science, technology cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung encouraged Korean enterprises to scale up investment in Vietnam, particularly in priority sectors such as infrastructure development, high-tech electronics manufacturing, semiconductors, big data, biotechnology, and smart urban development.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Le Xuan Dinh delivers opening remarks at the launching ceremony of the Scientific Innovation Competition 2026 on April 21. (Photo: VNA)

Scientific Innovation Competition opens to OVs, boosting global talent linkages

In response to World Creativity and Innovation Day 2026, the contest provides a platform for individuals and teams nationwide who are passionate about research, creativity, and practical application of science, while promoting a movement of scientific inquiry within the community, particularly among young people.

Dr. Santiago Dueñas Carrera (left), Vice President of Cuba’s BioCubaFarma group, and Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes at the press briefing in Hanoi on April 21 (Photo: VNA)

Biotechnology cooperation – new driver of Vietnam - Cuba relations

A representative from BioCubaFarma emphasised that the longstanding Vietnam – Cuba friendship provides a solid foundation for further advancing comprehensive cooperation, especially in science and technology – a key driver of socio-economic development and national healthcare sovereignty.