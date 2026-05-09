Sci-Tech

Vietnam advances space technology with breakthrough in composite materials

Vietnam has taken a significant step toward mastering space technology with the successful development of advanced composite materials for satellite applications, contributing to its long-term goal of building autonomous and reliable remote sensing capabilities.

(a) Unmodified carbon nanotubes agglomerated in epoxy; (b) Functionalised carbon nanotubes uniformly dispersed in epoxy. (Source: Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology)
(a) Unmodified carbon nanotubes agglomerated in epoxy; (b) Functionalised carbon nanotubes uniformly dispersed in epoxy. (Source: Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology)

Hanoi (VNA) — Vietnam has taken a significant step toward mastering space technology with the successful development of advanced composite materials for satellite applications, contributing to its long-term goal of building autonomous and reliable remote sensing capabilities.

As Vietnam seeks to enhance its capacity to develop, operate and utilise Earth observation satellites and satellite constellations, materials science has emerged as a critical enabler. A growing trend in the sector is the replacement of traditional aluminium alloys with carbon fibre-reinforced polymer (CFRP) composites. These materials are significantly lighter while maintaining high strength and stiffness, and they allow a flexible design tailored to specific technical requirements. They are ideal for making protective enclosures for delicate satellite electronics that endure intense vibrations during launch.

However, a key limitation is the epoxy resin used to bind composite layers, which tends to be brittle and prone to cracking under dynamic loads. Addressing this challenge, Dr To Anh Duc and his research team at the Vietnam National Space Centre under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology have completed a project to develop and test CFRP materials enhanced with carbon nanomaterials (CNMs) for satellite component enclosures. The research was conducted from January 2024 to December 2025.

Rather than redesigning the entire material system, the team focused on improving the epoxy resin by incorporating carbon nanotubes - ultra-strong materials that, if not properly treated, tend to agglomerate and reduce performance. By chemically modifying the nanotubes with functional groups, the researchers achieved uniform dispersion within the resin. This microscopic adjustment significantly improved structural stability, enabling more even stress distribution and reducing the risk of cracking.

Building on this foundation, the team developed a complete production process, from nano-dispersion and reinforced resin fabrication to integration with carbon fibres. They successfully manufactured a prototype satellite component enclosure and conducted vibration tests simulating launch conditions.

The results demonstrated clear improvements. When untreated nanotubes were used, material properties showed little enhancement due to clustering. In contrast, treated nanotubes, particularly at an optimal concentration of around 0.2%, achieved an effective balance between strength and flexibility, enhancing both load-bearing capacity and deformation tolerance.

The resulting enclosure weighs approximately 65 grams - about 70% of the weight of an aluminium equivalent - while maintaining required stiffness and structural integrity. Vibration testing showed minimal deviation within internationally accepted limits, confirming the material’s reliability for potential real-world applications.

On a mass-equivalent basis, the composite material outperforms aluminium in load-bearing efficiency and stiffness, especially under primary vibration directions. This highlights a key advantage for modern satellite design, where weight reduction and performance optimisation are critical.

According to Dr Le Xuan Huy, Vice Director General of the Vietnam National Space Centre, such applied research plays an essential role in building technological capacity. He emphasised that self-reliance in the space sector is achieved incrementally, through mastering individual components and processes.

While further testing and validation are required before full deployment, the research marks a promising step forward. It provides valuable data, experience, and human resources development, supporting Vietnam’s broader ambition to achieve greater autonomy in space technology./.

VNA
#Space technology #composite materials
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Related News

Space centre propels Vietnam’s cosmic ambitions

Space centre propels Vietnam’s cosmic ambitions

The recent establishment of the Vietnam National Space Centre at Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park in Hanoi marks a significant milestone in the country’s journey toward mastering advanced technologies. More than just a scientific facility, it signals Vietnam’s growing ambition to harness space technology for sustainable development and innovation. In this episode, we take a closer look at what this milestone means for Vietnam.

Vietnam National Space Centre inaugurated

Vietnam National Space Centre inaugurated

The recent inauguration of the Vietnam National Space Centre at Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park in Hanoi serves as one of the leading space centres in Southeast Asia. It is the first high-tech project funded by Japan’s ODA loans.

See more

The Vietnamese delegation attends the SAHA 2026 International Defence & Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Vietnam attends SAHA 2026 defence, aerospace exhibition in Türkiye

Vietnam’s participation in SAHA 2026 International Defence & Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul reflects the country’s consistent policy of enhancing international defence integration and promoting defence industry cooperation towards self-reliance, self-strengthening, modernisation and dual-use development.

Vietnam, Austria seek deeper cooperation in cybersecurity

Vietnam, Austria seek deeper cooperation in cybersecurity

The Austria-Vietnam Cybersecurity Forum was held in a hybrid format in Vienna on May 5, bringing together policymakers, businesses, and experts to explore opportunities for bilateral cooperation while advancing policy dialogue on cybersecurity.

Students engage in hands-on learning through the application of digital technology software. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Resolution 57 delivers tangible gains in digital life of citizens

The resolution has generated not only strategic momentum but also practical impact, as digital technologies are increasingly embedded in daily activities, driving socio-economic development and laying a solid foundation for rapid and sustainable growth in the new phase.

The Duc Giang General Hospital and Vietnam Post Corporation jointly launch a model applying drones to medical transport services. (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)

Vietnam charts UAV strategy as Hanoi eyes low-altitude economy

Vietnam is accelerating a national strategy to develop unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as a cornerstone of its emerging low-altitude economy, with Hanoi positioning itself to pilot new governance models, regulatory sandboxes and early-stage applications in controlled airspace.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and the Republic of Korea's President Lee Jae Myung attend an economic forum in Hanoi on April 23. (Photo: VNA)

SK Group partners to build AI ecosystem in Vietnam

SK Innovation and SK Telecom signed MoUs with Nghe An province and the National Innovation Centre of Vietnam to advance AI ecosystem development and support the country’s long-term growth strategy.

CMC signs an AI cooperation deal with Korean partner FuriosaAI (Photo: CMC)

CMC signs AI cooperation deal with Korean partner

Under the agreement, CMC Global - a member of CMC Corporation - and FuriosaAI will collaborate on developing AI application software, leveraging their respective technological strengths and customer ecosystems to roll out joint projects in the coming period.

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung (R) and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Science and ICT of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Bae Kyung Hoon in Hanoi on April 22, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, RoK promote science, technology cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung encouraged Korean enterprises to scale up investment in Vietnam, particularly in priority sectors such as infrastructure development, high-tech electronics manufacturing, semiconductors, big data, biotechnology, and smart urban development.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Le Xuan Dinh delivers opening remarks at the launching ceremony of the Scientific Innovation Competition 2026 on April 21. (Photo: VNA)

Scientific Innovation Competition opens to OVs, boosting global talent linkages

In response to World Creativity and Innovation Day 2026, the contest provides a platform for individuals and teams nationwide who are passionate about research, creativity, and practical application of science, while promoting a movement of scientific inquiry within the community, particularly among young people.