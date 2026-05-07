Vietnamese firm showcases range of products at SAHA 2026 defence exhibition

Hanoi (VNA) – The Military Industry-Telecoms Group (Viettel) announced on May 6 that its subsidiary Viettel High Tech is showcasing 73 products across eight key sectors at the International Defence Industry and Aerospace Exhibition (SAHA 2026), held from May 5-9 in Türkiye, introducing Vietnam’s defence industry to the global market.



This marks the first time a Vietnamese enterprise has participated in and conducted trade promotion activities at SAHA, underscoring Viettel’s growth prospects and business opportunities in the regional defence industry market.



Representing Vietnam, Viettel is exhibiting in the national pavilion area at Hall 1, alongside national booths from West Asia and the Middle East, including the UAE, Slovakia and Azerbaijan, as well as leading global brands such as Roketsan of Türkiye, Edge Group of the UAE, Leonardo of Italy, and Airbus.



Held biennially since 2018, SAHA 2026 is among the largest defence, aerospace and space technology events in the Eurasian region, gathering more than 1,700 enterprises from 120 countries, including major defence corporations, government and military organisations, and research and development centres.



At the exhibition’s opening ceremony, a high-ranking delegation from Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence led by Deputy Minister Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang visited the Viettel booth. The delegation included Vietnamese Ambassador to Türkiye Dang Thi Thu Ha, representatives from the Vietnamese Defence Attaché Office in Türkiye, and leaders of various agencies under the ministry.

Thang praised Viettel High Tech’s efforts to expand into the global market, saying the company’s proactive engagement with leading regional partners demonstrates the growing technological capabilities and international integration of Vietnam’s defence enterprises.



Ambassador Ha said Viettel High Tech’s activities are making an important contribution to promoting technological and defence industry cooperation between Vietnam and Türkiye.



This is an important opportunity to showcase Vietnam’s scientific and technological capabilities and national image to international partners, she said.



Within the framework of the exhibition, Viettel High Tech is holding meetings with a range of key players in Türkiye’s defence industry ecosystem, including research institutions such as TÜBİTAK, technology firms like SDT Space & Defence Technologies and Transvaro, and major corporations such as STM and Roketsan.



The approach reflects a strategy of connecting multiple links across the value chain, from research and development to integration and commercialisation. Through these engagements, Viettel High Tech aims not only to promote products, but also to explore opportunities for co-development, technology integration and participation in large-scale partner programmes.



Prior to SAHA 2026, Viettel High Tech had maintained a strong presence at major international defence exhibitions, including the World Defense Show 2026 in Saudi Arabia, the Defence Services Asia Exhibition and Conference 2024 in Malaysia, the International Defence Industry Exhibition 2023 in Poland, and Defence & Security 2023 in Thailand.



Its continued presence at major global defence industry events reflects Viettel Group’s strategy of positioning high technology as a key development pillar while expanding international cooperation and integration into global technology value chains./.