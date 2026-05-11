Sci-Tech

Vietnamese UAV firms showcase capabilities at world’s largest autonomy expo in US

Three Vietnamese companies are presenting their technologies at XPONENTIAL 2026 from May 11-14 in Detroit, the US: Gremsy, specialising in camera and gimbal systems; Realtime Robotics, focusing on military UAVs; and Saolatek, developing integrated drones and training solutions.

CT Innovation Hub 4.0 showcases various unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) models (Illustrative photo: VNA)
CT Innovation Hub 4.0 showcases various unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) models (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology firms are taking part in XPONENTIAL 2026 from May 11-14 in Detroit, the US, marking Vietnam’s largest-ever participation in the world’s leading exhibition for UAVs and autonomous systems.

​According to Tran Anh Tuan, Vice President of the Vietnam Low-Altitude Economy Alliance (LAEP), the annual event, organised by the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), gathers more than 300 leading companies in UAV and autonomous technologies worldwide.

Tuan said this year’s participation reflects the combined strength of Vietnam’s drone ecosystem, affirming the country’s growing position and ambitions in the global technology landscape.

Three Vietnamese companies are presenting their technologies at the event: Gremsy, specialising in camera and gimbal systems; Realtime Robotics, focusing on military UAVs; and Saolatek, developing integrated drones and training solutions.

Gremsy, a developer of Gimbal, a camera stabilisation system and camera payload for industrial drones, has expanded into more than 30 markets after over 15 years of development. This marks its sixth participation at XPONENTIAL.

Realtime Robotics has spent nearly 15 years developing UAVs for security and defence purposes. Its Hera drone, equipped with advanced autonomous features, has entered multiple international markets. At XPONENTIAL 2026, the company is staging live drone flight demonstrations.

​During a media preview event held on April 13, the Hera drone became the only aircraft to complete a successful flight demonstration despite strong winds, after many participants postponed their flights due to adverse weather conditions.

​Saolatek is introducing the FIRST AID S1100 drone for rescue and emergency support missions. The drone can carry payloads of up to 10kg and is equipped with searchlights, loudspeakers and a specialised cargo release mechanism.

The exhibition also features two Vietnamese startups: XBLink, developer of 4G and 5G modules enabling drones to operate over long distances without ground control stations, and Rustech, which develops autonomous flight control algorithms.

According to Tuan, Vietnam’s presence in Detroit demonstrates not only product exhibition capabilities but also the country’s growing research, development and manufacturing capacity in UAVs and the low-altitude economy. The event also offers Vietnamese firms opportunities to connect with global partners, update technology trends and attract investment.

Previously, the Government issued Decision No. 21/2026/QD-TTg on strategic technologies and products, identifying robotics, automation technologies, UAVs, and UAV monitoring and suppression systems among strategic technology groups with significant economic impact.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung also signed Decision No. 808/QD-TTg assigning the Ministry of National Defence to develop a national unmanned traffic management system to support airspace management and the low-altitude economy./.

VNA
#UAVs #XPONENTIAL 2026 #low-altitude economy #drones United States
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